2024 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Takes Shocking Center Selection
The Oklahoma City Thunder has less than a month to decide what is best with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Should they stay put? Trade up? Trade out of the draft?
Thunder general manager Sam Presti claimed he liked this draft, citing it was good for contenders. Fortunately for the Thunder, they're building off a 57-25 season, and they also happen to be drafting in the lottery.
The unique part of the Thunder heading into the draft is there is truly no holes in the roster. They don't need a starter-level talent, simply someone who can play their role within the rotation.
In each mock draft that has been released, the Thunder selects different archetypes and players, too. From small guards to anchor big men, Oklahoma City could truly go in any which way.
In The Ringer's updated 2024 NBA Mock Draft, the Thunder selects Purdue star big man Zach Edey, which would be an incredibly interesting move for Oklahoma City. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor broke down the mock selection for the Thunder.
"Edey addresses Oklahoma City’s need for size and adds a totally different interior ingredient to their offense with his interior scoring, offensive rebounding, and screening. And if there’s anyone who can turn Edey's touch around the basket into reliable 3-point shooting, it’s assistant coach Chip Engelland," O'Connor explained.
Banking on Edey developing a 3-point shot is a huge gamble when evaluating his potential. The 7-foot-4 center and two-time AP Player of the Year averaged 18.2 points per game over the course of his four-year college career at Purdue. Last season, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
Edey's size is incredible, and he uses it to be an anchor while also being incredibly tough to stop in the interior offensively. Still, he doesn't fit the versatile dynamic the Thunder thrives on. He can't guard on the perimeter well, his inability to stretch the floor would handicap the offense and he's simply just not versatile enough for the Thunder roster.
