2024 NBA Mock Draft: Should OKC Thunder Add 'Gifted Scorer' With Pick No. 12?
Consensus mock drafts have the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting Cody Williams -- a popular selection for the franchise as they'd be bringing in star forward Jalen Williams' younger brother.
Williams would be a fun selection and good fit within the team, but there's plenty of other looks the team can take. Plenty of outlets want the Thunder to add a big man, with others bringing in versatile wings. Could they add scoring off the bench?
There's going to be a few fun options at pick No. 12, with Duke's Jared McCain being a fun pick. Should Kentucky's Rob Dillingham fall that low, should Oklahoma City give him a look?
Inside the Kings' Logan Struck dropped an updated mock draft, projecting Dillingham to land in Oklahoma City.
"Coming off their best season in a decade, Oklahoma City secured the one-seed in the West and made it past the first round of the playoffs. With not many weaknesses on their roster, the Thunder can look to add a bench spark in Rob Dillingham, one of the most gifted scorers in the class," Struck wrote.
Dillingham averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 32 appearances with Kentucky. He only started one game during his time in Lexington, proving he's capable of coming off the bench and adding a real spark to the team.
In the playoffs, added creation could have been helpful. The team has plenty of role players that complement the squad, but having one additional scorer who can create for himself could go a long way in helping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
Dillingham is continually mocked within the top ten selections, so watching his services fall late into the lottery would be shocking, but he certainly could make a big scoring impact in Oklahoma City. The "gifted scorer" could provide a bench impact and help the fluidity of the team's offense.
