Clippers Pick Gives Sam Presti Range of Options Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City's added lottery selection is music to general manager Sam Presti's ears.

With the season on the line, the Clippers failed to overcome the New Orleans Pelicans, who by now we know to be a legitimate threat.

Misery could be heard from the Staples Center, but miles away an entire fan base ignited. Oklahoma City had just secured another lottery pick.

With the Los Angeles loss, OKC earned an 85% chance at the the No. 12 overall pick, and around an 8% chance at landing one of the top four selections. Had the Clippers officially entered the postseason, OKC would’ve been stuck with pick No. 15.

It seems like a small jump, just three spots in a relatively weak draft class, but it’s larger than it appears.

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
The lottery picks are generally held in higher esteem, so not only will Oklahoma City be selecting a better player, said player has more value simply because it was within those first 14.

It’s no secret OKC is in need of big men, and it just so happens that three likely occupy the top three spots on most GM’s big boards. The Thunder could take their chances on any range of player archetypes in the teens, but should teams ahead of them not feel strongly about their picks, the twelfth selection could offer a safety net or consolation prize of sorts.

It could also be used in any variety of deals for tangible players or into later and better drafts, especially on teams who don't like first round selections this year.

Of course, general manager Sam Presti assuredly has his own plan nothing to do with anything mentioned here, but there’s no debating that the Clippers draft pick makes said plan much, much easier.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday, May 17.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder
