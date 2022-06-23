Could Trade Between Nuggets and Thunder Expand on Draft Night via Vasilije Micic?

In what was one of the first trades of the offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder recently made a deal with the Denver Nuggets. This was a trade that was centered around JaMychal Green and a 2025 first-round pick for the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Since the protections of that Denver pick stretch from 2027 to 2029 depending on where the Nuggets finish down the road, the deal cannot go through yet as 2029 picks cannot be moved until after the upcoming draft.

With that in mind, there's still time to expand the deal. One avenue for this to happen is making the deal larger and including Vasilije Micic. A Serbian guard, the 28-year-old is one of the best international players out there and could make a real impact on a contender as soon as next season. Oklahoma City owns his draft rights, meaning he could be a marginal trade asset.

Luckily for the Thunder, Denver reportedly has interest in Micic and what he could bring to the roster.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Micic is currently a hot name on the trade market with Denver being one of the teams most interested. Additionally, Nuggets star and Serbian center Nikola Jokic is a driver of that interest.

It's unclear how much value Micic actually has on the open market, but perhaps the Thunder could use him as leverage to earn a better return in the currently constructed deal.

