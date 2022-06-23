DP's Mock Draft: Projecting the 2022 NBA Draft's First Round

Today's the day.

In just a few short hours, the 2022 NBA Draft will be upon us. There will reportedly be fireworks, with teams looking to trade up, down and for already proven players to help get their team back in the win column this upcoming season.

Here's my best guess at how the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft will shake out:

1. Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. | Auburn | PF

Jim Dedmon / USA Today

2. Thunder: Chet Holmgren | Gonzaga | PF/C

Kyle Terada / USA Today

3. Rockets: Paolo Banchero | Duke | PF

Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports

4. Pistons (via trade): Jaden Ivey | Purdue | G

Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports

5. Kings (via trade): Keegan Murray | Iowa | PF

Jenna Watson / IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

6. Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin | Arizona | G

Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports

7. Blazers: Dyson Daniels | G-League Ignite | G

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

8. Pelicans: Ousmane Dieng | NZ Breakers | SF/PF

Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports

9. Spurs: Jalen Duren | Memphis | C

Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

10. Thunder (via trade): Jeremy Sochan | Baylor | SF/PF

Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports

11. Knicks: Johnny Davis | Wisconsin | G

Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports

12. Wizards (via trade): Shaedon Sharpe | Kentucky | G

Matt Stone / Courier Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

13. Hornets: Mark Williams | Duke | C

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

14. Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji | Kansas | G

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

15. Spurs (via trade): AJ Griffin | Duke | SF

16. Hawks: Jalen Williams | Santa Clara | G

17. Rockets: Nikola Jovic | KK Mega Bemax | PF

18. Bulls: Malaki Branham | Ohio State | G

19. Timberwolves: Walker Kessler | Auburn | C

20. Spurs: Tari Eason | LSU | PF

21. Nuggets: Christian Bruan | Kansas | G

22. Grizzlies: Jaden Hardy | G-League Ignite | G

23. Thunder (via trade): Gabriel Procida | Fortitude Bologna | G/F

24. Bucks: EJ Liddell | Ohio State | F

25. Wizards (via trade): Blake Wesley | Notre Dame | G

26. Rockets: Peyton Watson | UCLA | F

27. Heat: Kennedy Chandler | Tennessee | G

28. Warriors: Wendell Moore Jr. | Duke | F

29. Grizzlies: Dalen Terry | Arizona | G

30. Nuggets: Jake Laravia | Wake Forest | F

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.