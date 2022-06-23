Skip to main content
DP's Mock Draft: Projecting the 2022 NBA Draft's First Round

InsideTheThunder.com's Derek Parker projects the 2022 NBA Draft's first round selections.

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Today's the day.

In just a few short hours, the 2022 NBA Draft will be upon us. There will reportedly be fireworks, with teams looking to trade up, down and for already proven players to help get their team back in the win column this upcoming season.

Here's my best guess at how the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft will shake out:

1. Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. | Auburn | PF

Jabari Smith

2. Thunder: Chet Holmgren | Gonzaga | PF/C

Chet Holmgren

3. Rockets: Paolo Banchero | Duke | PF

Paolo Banchero, 2022 NBA Draft

4. Pistons (via trade): Jaden Ivey | Purdue | G

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Kings (via trade): Keegan Murray | Iowa | PF

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin | Arizona | G

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft
7. Blazers: Dyson Daniels | G-League Ignite | G

Dyson Daniels

8. Pelicans: Ousmane Dieng | NZ Breakers | SF/PF

Zion Williamson, NBA Draft Lottery

9. Spurs: Jalen Duren | Memphis | C

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Thunder (via trade): Jeremy Sochan | Baylor | SF/PF

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

11. Knicks: Johnny Davis | Wisconsin | G

Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Wizards (via trade): Shaedon Sharpe | Kentucky | G

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Hornets: Mark Williams | Duke | C

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji | Kansas | G

Ochai Agbaji

15. Spurs (via trade): AJ Griffin | Duke | SF

16. Hawks: Jalen Williams | Santa Clara | G

17. Rockets: Nikola Jovic | KK Mega Bemax | PF

18. Bulls: Malaki Branham | Ohio State | G

19. Timberwolves: Walker Kessler | Auburn | C

20. Spurs: Tari Eason | LSU | PF

21. Nuggets: Christian Bruan | Kansas | G

22. Grizzlies: Jaden Hardy | G-League Ignite | G

23. Thunder (via trade): Gabriel Procida | Fortitude Bologna | G/F

24. Bucks: EJ Liddell | Ohio State | F

25. Wizards (via trade): Blake Wesley | Notre Dame | G

26. Rockets: Peyton Watson | UCLA | F

27. Heat: Kennedy Chandler | Tennessee | G

28. Warriors: Wendell Moore Jr. | Duke | F

29. Grizzlies: Dalen Terry | Arizona | G

30. Nuggets: Jake Laravia | Wake Forest | F

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
