DP's Mock Draft: Projecting the 2022 NBA Draft's First Round
InsideTheThunder.com's Derek Parker projects the 2022 NBA Draft's first round selections.
Today's the day.
In just a few short hours, the 2022 NBA Draft will be upon us. There will reportedly be fireworks, with teams looking to trade up, down and for already proven players to help get their team back in the win column this upcoming season.
Here's my best guess at how the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft will shake out:
1. Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. | Auburn | PF
2. Thunder: Chet Holmgren | Gonzaga | PF/C
3. Rockets: Paolo Banchero | Duke | PF
4. Pistons (via trade): Jaden Ivey | Purdue | G
5. Kings (via trade): Keegan Murray | Iowa | PF
6. Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin | Arizona | G
7. Blazers: Dyson Daniels | G-League Ignite | G
8. Pelicans: Ousmane Dieng | NZ Breakers | SF/PF
9. Spurs: Jalen Duren | Memphis | C
10. Thunder (via trade): Jeremy Sochan | Baylor | SF/PF
11. Knicks: Johnny Davis | Wisconsin | G
12. Wizards (via trade): Shaedon Sharpe | Kentucky | G
13. Hornets: Mark Williams | Duke | C
14. Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji | Kansas | G
15. Spurs (via trade): AJ Griffin | Duke | SF
16. Hawks: Jalen Williams | Santa Clara | G
17. Rockets: Nikola Jovic | KK Mega Bemax | PF
18. Bulls: Malaki Branham | Ohio State | G
19. Timberwolves: Walker Kessler | Auburn | C
20. Spurs: Tari Eason | LSU | PF
21. Nuggets: Christian Bruan | Kansas | G
22. Grizzlies: Jaden Hardy | G-League Ignite | G
23. Thunder (via trade): Gabriel Procida | Fortitude Bologna | G/F
24. Bucks: EJ Liddell | Ohio State | F
25. Wizards (via trade): Blake Wesley | Notre Dame | G
26. Rockets: Peyton Watson | UCLA | F
27. Heat: Kennedy Chandler | Tennessee | G
28. Warriors: Wendell Moore Jr. | Duke | F
29. Grizzlies: Dalen Terry | Arizona | G
30. Nuggets: Jake Laravia | Wake Forest | F
