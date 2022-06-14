Draft Contenders: Top Prospects for OKC Thunder at Pick No. 2

The Thunder have options with the No. 2 pick, it isn't an easy choice, but it's a good problem to have.

Oklahoma City has the chance to elevate its rebuild process on draft night.

Not only does general manager Sam Presti and the organization have two first round picks, both in the lottery, the team holds the No. 2 pick.

Most importantly though, the Thunder have options no matter who Orlando drafts at No. 1. With a draft class full of talent throughout both rounds the draft presents OKC with a chance to become contenders sooner rather than later.

Here are three options for OKC at No. 2.

Chet Holmgren Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports With the top three prospects in this year's draft, it’s hard to go wrong. If Orlando takes Auburn’s Jabari Smith at No.1, as some expect, then Holmgren, to most, is the best available on the board for OKC. Holmgren is a lengthy, agile big man with the ability to finish at the rim and be a stifling defender. The Thunder’s biggest downfall last season was the lack of depth inside. Holmgren would provide immediate help for the Thunder's interior woes. As a freshman at Gonzaga, Holmgren averaged nearly a double-double in points and rebounds per game. With his 7-foot-1 frame, he provides elite rim protection, no matter his role with the team. Holmgren does need to add weight to his frame, but that will come, and he’s able to contribute immediately. Jaden Ivey Nikos Frazier / USA TODAY NETWORK Sure, it’s not Smith, Holmgren, or even Paolo Banchero, but Jaden Ivey is still an eye-catching prospect. Now a quick glance at the Thunder starting lineup shows them having a cast of starting guards that seem pretty set in their rotation spots, but anything is possible. Lu Dort is in the final year of his contract, and even with the two parties seemingly wanting to stay together long term, if the money doesn’t fall into place and a deal can’t get done, the Thunder will need more guards.



In the end the NBA is a business, and Ivey makes sense. Ivey is a big and explosive guard. Who, because of his size, will most likely move out of a point guard role in the NBA. His ability to attack the rim makes him an elite prospect with his versatility and ability to get downhill from anywhere on the court. Ivey scored more than 17 points per game at Purdue, and would provide a massive offensive boost to OKC. It’s not the prettiest pick, but it would help. Jabari Smith Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK If Jabari Smith doesn't go No. 1 to Orlando, it’s almost impossible to imagine a scenario where he slips past No. 2. Of the top-3 prospects Smith is the most raw of the trio, but that isn’t a knock on his abilities. Smith plays with a high motor and drive, which pushes him into an elite category of prospects. He’s an efficient shooter, who has a well-developed shot from 3-point range. Smith also uses his large frame to defend multiple positions, especially inside. He is a valiant rim protector, who can rise up and block shots and uses his long arms to force steals and other turnovers. While more and more projections have Smith going to the Magic, if he slips past them the Thunder have a challenging decision at No. 2.

