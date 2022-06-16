Draft Contenders: Top Prospects for OKC Thunder at Pick No. 34

Oklahoma City has the chance to add elite shot-blocking to their rotation with the No. 34 pick with multiple centers to choose from.

Oklahoma City has found its share of diamond in the rough pick up rather that be later in the draft or as an undrafted player, and they have the chance to do it again.

With three total picks in the draft after a trade with the Nuggets, which sent the Thunder’s No. 30 pick to Denver, the Thunder have the chance to bolster their rotation with the No. 34 pick in the draft.

The Thunder’s roster is tight, so the Thunder still could trade this pick, but if they do decide to make a pick, there’s plenty of quality options.

Christian Koloko Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports The Thunder have ample opportunity to add immense depth to their interior. With two chances in the lottery to add nearly 14-feet worth of height to the team, the Thunder also have the chance to add a true big man in the second round. Christian Koloko has flown under the radar out of Arizona, and with good reason. Two of his teammates from Arizona both are projected to go in the first round, with Bennedict Mathurin projected in the top-5. Koloko provides elite level shot blocking, averaging nearly three per game last season with the Wildcats, he had a 10.3% block rate, which was top-25 in the country. Koloko checks in at 7-foot-1 and 230 pounds, and he uses that size to control the paint and score inside. He averaged 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. If the Thunder do decide to go full steam on big men in the draft Koloko provides a solid option at No. 34 if he doesn’t go prior to that. Kennedy Chandler Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY NETWORK Kennedy Chandler is one of the smallest prospects in the draft, he’s listed as 6-foot, but measured in just shy of that at the NBA Combine. The size has been an issue for Chandler, causing him to see his draft position shift into the late first early second round, but that may turn into fortune for the Thunder. Size to the side, Chandler possesses elite speed and ball skills, which will make him a hot commodity in the early second round to a team looking to add another true point guard to its rotation. Chandler’s ability to dictate the pace of play and share the ball make him a true point guard, who can take on the role of a primary guard, off of the bench. Chandler averaged nearly 14 points, 3.2 rebounds and nearly five assists per game at Tennessee last season. Walker Kessler Jake Crandall / USA TODAY Sports The Thunder fell into a deep big man draft class, with their three picks. Walker Kessler was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year out of Auburn last season, as well as leading the nation in blocks. Kessler, much like the aforementioned Koloko, is an elite shot blocker, who when on the court controls the paint. Kessler is 7-foot-1 and 245 pounds, and is a true big man, who will provide a team with shot-blocking and rebounding immediately. He has some rough edges in his game that need to be worked out, but overall he’ll be able to provide an immediate impact in the NBA, most likely off of the bench. Kessler averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in his sophomore season with the Tigers, and he caught the eyes of NBA personnel doing so.

