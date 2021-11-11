Draft Prospects: Who Could be Next Piece of OKC Thunder Core?

With the college basketball season kicking off, who could be the next piece of the Oklahoma City Thunder core from the 2022 NBA Draft?

The Oklahoma City are off to a start that has been better than expected in the 2021-22 season, with a 4-6 record through ten games. However, when it's all said and done, they'll likely be a team with the opportunity to draft in the top five of the 2022 NBA Draft.

With a solidified young backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the Thunder will likely be looking to add a wing or big to their core as they look to build a championship roster. As such, there's been a handful of prospects that have been most impressive early in the college basketball season.

Who could be the next key piece in Oklahoma City?

Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga James Snook / USA TODAY Sports

If the Thunder are looking for a 7-footer that can do a bit of everything, Holmgren might be their guy. While he's still got a thin frame at this point in his career, he's got the intangibles to be a special player at the NBA level on both ends of the floor.

In Gonzaga's season opener against Dixie State, the freshman produced 14 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and six assists. Holmgren could easily end up being the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft if he's able to have a successful college season over the next several months.

Paolo Banchero (Duke)

Paulo Banchero of Duke [Theo John]

Banchero is a guy that could be the most talked about college basketball player over the course of the season. Playing on the biggest stage at Duke, he showed why he should be in consideration for the top pick in the upcoming draft.

In his first ever college game, he had a jaw-dropping performance against Kentucky. He finished with 22 points on 11 shots to go along with seven rebounds. Banchero showed the ability to score from all over the court, and even flashed his guard skills at 6-foot-10, which should have NBA general managers highly intrigued.

Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

Caleb Houstan of Michigan Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Houstan isn't projected as a top-five prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft, there's a chance he climbs the ladder throughout the season. A 6-foot-8 forward, he's played at the highest level throughout college. At Montverde in high school, he started on a team that included four current NBA players as a sophomore. With the size, shooting and IQ that every NBA team wants out of a wing, he could be the perfect player in the NBA.

In Michigan's debut, Houstan produced 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. A knockdown shooter, he went 2-for-4 from beyond the arc, which is why he could end up being one of the best players in this upcoming class of rookies.

