ESPN's Mike Schmitz: Kuminga a Polarizing Prospect, Intriguing Fit in Oklahoma City

Jonathan Kuminga is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft and could see his fullest potential in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, regardless of where they choose, are certain to make a splash in the 2021 NBA Draft.

ESPN draft expert Mike Schmitz recently highlighted the best first for the six most polarizing first-round prospects in the 2021 draft. And Schmitz option for Oklahoma City was certainly polarizing.

With a near unlimited war chest of assets, OKC will have the option to draft where they please.

Schmitz had Jonathan Kuminga as one of the most polarizing players in the draft, and Oklahoma City as his most intriguing fit.

First, he explained what makes potential top five pick Kuminga polarizing.

Kuminga is the project to end all projects. In a 6-foot-8 frame, he has the tools to be a perennial All-Star in the NBA. But questions about his motivation and defensive motor have been raised.

Offensvively, he has touch and handle, but is a project in the shooting department. Luckily for teams, he looks comfortable and is a natural shot creator.

Stability will be key for Kuminga, who hasn’t had much since arriving to the United State from the Congo at 14-years-old. Schmitz cited that a development-based organization will be a dream scenario for Kuminga.

Schmitz said Kuminga’s range as an NBA player could be anywhere from Harrison Barnes to Jaylen Brown and beyond.

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.