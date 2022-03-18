Skip to main content

From the Bench to All-American, Keegan Murray Provides Skillset Intriguing for OKC

Keegan Murray has earned high praise from analysts prior to the NBA Draft and fills holes the Thunder have.

Keegan Murray's season ended Thursday when Iowa fell to Richmond in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.

For Murray, a sophomore power forward, it could have been his final college game as he’s a projected top 10 draft pick this season.

The NBA prospect stands at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds and is a dynamic forward who can finish at the rim and extend his scoring range.

Murray finished his one March Madness game with a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds. Overall, he finished the season leading the Hawkeyes in points (23.6), rebounds (8.6), blocks (2), field goal percentage (55.5%) and 3-point percentage (40.5%).

All of those numbers are night and day from his freshman season, where Murray was merely a bench player for the Hawkeyes. In 2021-22, Murray elevated his game. He became the Hawkeyes' leader and main scorer.

This season Murray was the Big 10 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and was tabbed as a First Team All-American.

“For me, it was just really putting my head down and not listening to what anyone had to say about me,” Murray said before his opening round game. “If I listened to other people's opinions, I wouldn't be here right now.”

His freshman year, the forward played 31 games and started just four while posting a scoring high of 14 points. He shot just 50.6% and less than 30% from 3-point range. He averaged less than 10 points per game — much different than this season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Murray’s ability to score at all levels of the court, his size and defensive ability make him the top tier prospect he’s projected to be.

“Keegan Murray is as complete a basketball player that you are ever going to see,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said after the Big 10 Tournament.

For Oklahoma City, Murray would fit the holes in the Thunder roster, and he’s slated to be available where the Thunder will be picking.

The size, check.

Ability to score from beyond the arc, check.

Strong defensive presence, check.

There’s plenty of names that could be on the Thunder big board, Murray is probably one of them. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Gameday: In Miami Against Top Team In East

By Nick Crain4 hours ago
Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Biggest Names for Thunder Fans to Watch For in March Madness

By Derek Parker19 hours ago
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Tre Mann’s Production has Risen Since Lu Dort’s Injury

By Ross Lovelace19 hours ago
Darius Bazley
News

Young Forwards Flex Muscles as Thunder Drop Seventh Straight

By Chris BeckerMar 17, 2022
Christian Koloko, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: An Unexpected Center Selection

By Nick CrainMar 17, 2022
Theo Maledon, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Losing Streak to Seven, Inches Shy From Victory Versus Spurs

By Ben CreiderMar 16, 2022
Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley
News

NBA Rookie Ladder: Mobley Maintains, Green Rises in Latest Rankings

By Derek ParkerMar 16, 2022
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

How the Thunder’s Remaining Schedule Stacks up Against Fellow Lottery Hopefuls

By Sam LaneMar 16, 2022