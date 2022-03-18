From the Bench to All-American, Keegan Murray Provides Skillset Intriguing for OKC

Keegan Murray has earned high praise from analysts prior to the NBA Draft and fills holes the Thunder have.

Keegan Murray's season ended Thursday when Iowa fell to Richmond in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.

For Murray, a sophomore power forward, it could have been his final college game as he’s a projected top 10 draft pick this season.

The NBA prospect stands at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds and is a dynamic forward who can finish at the rim and extend his scoring range.

Murray finished his one March Madness game with a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds. Overall, he finished the season leading the Hawkeyes in points (23.6), rebounds (8.6), blocks (2), field goal percentage (55.5%) and 3-point percentage (40.5%).

All of those numbers are night and day from his freshman season, where Murray was merely a bench player for the Hawkeyes. In 2021-22, Murray elevated his game. He became the Hawkeyes' leader and main scorer.

This season Murray was the Big 10 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and was tabbed as a First Team All-American.

“For me, it was just really putting my head down and not listening to what anyone had to say about me,” Murray said before his opening round game. “If I listened to other people's opinions, I wouldn't be here right now.”

His freshman year, the forward played 31 games and started just four while posting a scoring high of 14 points. He shot just 50.6% and less than 30% from 3-point range. He averaged less than 10 points per game — much different than this season.

Murray’s ability to score at all levels of the court, his size and defensive ability make him the top tier prospect he’s projected to be.

“Keegan Murray is as complete a basketball player that you are ever going to see,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said after the Big 10 Tournament.

For Oklahoma City, Murray would fit the holes in the Thunder roster, and he’s slated to be available where the Thunder will be picking.

The size, check.

Ability to score from beyond the arc, check.

Strong defensive presence, check.

There’s plenty of names that could be on the Thunder big board, Murray is probably one of them.

