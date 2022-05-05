Mark Williams' Shot Blocking Makes him a High Priority Thunder Target

Mark Williams is a premier shot blocker in the upcoming NBA draft and would feel a massive hole in the Thunder rotation.

Mark Williams does all the little things right.

Shot blocking, interior defense and efficient shooting, Williams can do it all.

The 7-foot sophomore out of Duke is everything the Thunder need in a center. From rebounding, to size, to hustle and even scoring Williams, provides a variety of things. On the court he doesn’t explode and light up the stat sheet, but when he’s not on the court it becomes evident the impact he has on a team.

Williams played in 39 games this season for Duke to wrap up his collegiate career with 62 games played. Williams adds to his 7-foot frame 242 pounds adding a large body to an NBA team.

Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports

In his second season with the Blue Devils Williams was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and ranked near the top of the country in blocks; he finished with 2.8 per game.

“Mark was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and one of the best shot blockers in the country, but that doesn't tell the entire story about the type of player he is,” former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a release. “He is gifted at both ends of the floor and is driven to get even better every day. The NBA team that drafts Mark is obviously getting a talented player, but an equally impressive young man off the court that will represent their organization with class.”

On top of nearly three blocks per game, Williams also secured 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Duke prospect is an all-around complete player, who is ready to contribute to an NBA team immediately. Williams is more traditional of a big man than the modern day center, but he provides a dynamic presence in the paint, something the Thunder needs.

The Thunder have a projected late lottery pick, which is exactly where Williams is projected to go. If Oklahoma City could pair Williams with a power forward in the lottery, the biggest holes in the rotation would have the possibility to be filled.

While Williams may be different from the modern day center, his presence in the paint and size are two pieces the Thunder desperately need.

