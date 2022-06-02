NBA Combine: E.J. Liddell is Ready to Play Right Away

The big man from Ohio State would be a great fit in a spot of need for the Thunder.

The Thunder lack overall frontcourt depth, and adding an experienced veteran college player like E.J. Liddell could be an immediate fix.

While the NBA still uses plenty of effective small ball lineups, Liddell is a high IQ, finesse big man that can shoot from the outside. His creativity on the offensive end would be fun to watch paired with Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

As an undersized forward, standing 6-foot-7, Liddell averaged an impressive 2.6 blocks per game. If Oklahoma City wants to play small but needs a bigger body to rebound and defend, Liddell would be a great fit.

While he’s a solid defender, the Ohio State product is an even more impressive scorer. Last season, he averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He shot 49% from the floor and an impressive 37.4% from 3-point range. He’s also a career 74.9% free throw shooter, indicating his shooting will only get better over time.

He ended up notching All-Big Ten first team honors, along with Big Ten First-Team All-Defense. His heart, hustle and two-way play make him an intriguing option for the Thunder with their latter selections in the draft. Someone like Liddell would instantly make the players around him better.

Players like Grant Williams have proven to be extra valuable in the playoffs. The Celtics have needed Williams’ shooting, playmaking, and ability to guard anyone on defense. While bigger, Liddell could be a similar energy guy for a competitive team.

Adding someone like Liddell would provide Oklahoma City with much-needed rebounding help. The main concern in Liddell’s game is that he turned the ball over 2.4 times per game, and had the ball in his hands a lot for the Buckeyes. In the NBA, and Oklahoma City specifically, that wouldn’t be as much of a concern because he wouldn’t be asked to do too much on-ball stuff. With Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander, Liddell could simply enjoy the open looks and play his style of basketball.

Oklahoma City drafted a similar build in Jeremiah Robinson-Earl last year, could Liddell be the missing piece to the front court puzzle?

