NBA Combine: Who Will Participate and How to Watch This Week's Combine

This week 69 of the top NBA prospects in the world will descend upon Chicago for the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.

The 2021 NBA Combine tips off this week, and it will afford teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder yet another look at the future of the NBA.

Sixty-nine players will descend upon the Wintrust Arena in Chicago from June 21-27, participating in individual workouts, strength and agility drills, five-on-five games and more.

More importantly, teams will be able to conduct interviews with each participant, giving franchises a direct insight into each player, which has been missing from the past two draft processes due to the pandemic.

Of the 69 players invited, 63 come from college programs. Four of the other players will participate in the combine from the G-League Ignite, and international prospects round out the field.

With the all important NBA Draft Lottery determining where teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder will draft on Tuesday night, all eyes at the combine will be on Jonathan Kuminga, Evan Mobley and Jalen Green, who are expected to represent three of the consensus top-five in the upcoming NBA Draft.

This week’s combine will be the first time that the G-League Ignite’s Green and Kuminga will be able to share the floor with the prospects who arrive at the combine from college, and it is yet to be seen how various organizations will weight their experience in the G-League versus the rigors of a college basketball season.

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs will not participate in the 2021 combine.

Coverage of the five-on-five games from the combine on June 24 will air on ESPN2 from 2-6 p.m. CT, and the games will be carried on ESPN on June 25 at the same time.