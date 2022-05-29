Skip to main content

NBA Draft Board: Ohio State's Malaki Branham

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the top 15. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Malaki Branham who most recently played at Ohio State.

Profile:

Branham is a 6-foot-5 combo guard who can score points in a hurry at 19 years old. Whether it’s a team that needs a contributor now or a rebuilding franchise that wants a longterm prospect, he fits either mold.

Strengths: 

While he was once projected to be a pick later in the first round, Branham is now in the lottery conversation. He measured well at the combine and really has two-way potential.

Whether it’s getting to the rim, producing in the mid-range or stretching the floor on the perimeter, the one-and-done prospect can score from anywhere. He’s also got the frame to be a plus defender while defending multiple positions on that end of the floor.

Weaknesses:

Branham is a solid scorer, but needs to improve as a playmaker. In the NBA, producing for yourself is only a piece of the equation. At the next level, he’ll need to elevate his teammates to become a star-level player.

The only other major question surrounding Branham is the consistency of his shooting. Entering college, he wasn’t projected to be an elite shooter. Was knocking down 42.5% of his triples at Ohio State a fluke, or is he a legitimate knockdown shooter?

