NBA Draft Board: Tennessee’s Keon Johnson

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 20 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Keon Johnson who most recently played at Tennessee.

Profile:

One of the most athletic guards in the upcoming draft, Keon Johnson has quietly moved up draft boards over the past year. After he posted a 48-inch vertical jump at the combine, which was 2.5 inches more the record previously set in 2001, he projects to be a solid defender that needs to polish his offensive game.

READ MORE:

Mannix on Presti taking Celtics job

SI Thunder Big Board 3.0

NBA Draft: Thunder must be proactive when drafting bigs

Strengths:

Johnson is one of the best athletes in this class, which will help him a ton at the next level. It helps him especially on defense as he’s able to make life difficult for guards on the perimeter.

When he gets into the lane, Johnson is an explosive dunker and excellent finisher at the rim. In terms of potential upside as a project, he could be one of the best in July’s draft.

Weaknesses:

While he’s a great finisher, Johnson needs to improve his jumper drastically. As a shooter and playmaker, his game isn’t where it needs to be.

Taking care of the ball was also a huge concern for Johnson, who committed more turnovers than assists in college. When it comes down to it, making his offensive game more well-rounded will be his biggest challenge.