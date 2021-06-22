Sports Illustrated home
NBA Draft Lottery: When, Where, How to Watch

The Oklahoma City Thunder will finally learn where they are drafting in the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.
The future of the Oklahoma City Thunder could become a lot more clear on Tuesday night.

After a year of development and struggling to stay competitive, the NBA Draft Lottery is finally here.

Sam Presti will begin to dig into his war chest of draft picks in the upcoming 2021 draft, as the Thunder own six picks.

NBA Draft Lottery:

  • Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

But they’ll hope to win the lottery on Tuesday and land the first and fifth overall picks.

All will be settled when the lottery begins at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Former Thunder player and current General Manager of the Oklahoma City Blue, OKC’s G League affiliate, Nazr Mohammad will be the franchise’s representative as Oklahoma City hopes to become the third team since the lottery was reformatted four years ago to overcome the odds and vault themselves into the top spot.

Even if the Thunder don’t get the top pick, landing anywhere in the top five will be considered a win.

In a loaded 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jonathan Kuminga project to be head and shoulders above the rest of the draft class.

Oklahoma City has not drafted in the top five since 2009, when Presti selected Arizona State guard James Harden with the No. 3-overall pick.

