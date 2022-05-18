NBA Draft Lottery: Thunder Land No. 2 and No. 12 Picks

It was a great night for the Oklahoma City Thunder at the draft lottery.

Entering Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder were set to uncover where their two lottery picks would fall. Their own pick had their fourth-highest lottery odds, while the LA Clippers’ pick they’re owed had the 12th best odds.

In terms of percentages, this meant the most likely scenario for the Thunder was landing the No. 6 and No. 12 picks overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

When it was all said and done, it ended up being a spectacular night for the Thunder. While the Clippers' pick stayed put at No. 12, Oklahoma City's own pick landed at No. 2.

The Thunder took a huge step in the right direction on Tuesday night. In the 2022 NBA Draft, they'll have two lottery selections, including the second overall selection. This gives them a great shot at landing a franchise-altering talent.

Alongside a core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, OKC will now continue to add top level talent. Outside of these two lottery picks, the Thunder also have the No. 30 and No. 34 overall picks in next month's draft.

