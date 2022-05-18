Skip to main content

NBA Draft Lottery: Thunder Land No. 2 and No. 12 Picks

It was a great night for the Oklahoma City Thunder at the draft lottery.

Entering Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder were set to uncover where their two lottery picks would fall. Their own pick had their fourth-highest lottery odds, while the LA Clippers’ pick they’re owed had the 12th best odds.

In terms of percentages, this meant the most likely scenario for the Thunder was landing the No. 6 and No. 12 picks overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

When it was all said and done, it ended up being a spectacular night for the Thunder. While the Clippers' pick stayed put at No. 12, Oklahoma City's own pick landed at No. 2.

The Thunder took a huge step in the right direction on Tuesday night. In the 2022 NBA Draft, they'll have two lottery selections, including the second overall selection. This gives them a great shot at landing a franchise-altering talent.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Alongside a core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, OKC will now continue to add top level talent. Outside of these two lottery picks, the Thunder also have the No. 30 and No. 34 overall picks in next month's draft.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

NBA Draft Lottery
Draft Coverage

Oklahoma City’s Second Lottery Selection Lands at No. 12

By Derek Parker17 seconds ago
NBA Draft Lottery
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Live Updates

By Derek Parker32 minutes ago
Lottery
Draft Coverage

How to Watch NBA Draft Lottery

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Derrick Favors
News

OKC Thunder Offseason Tracker: Derrick Favors Opts Into Final Season

By Inside The Thunder Staff3 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: DP’s Prospect Rankings

By Derek Parker3 hours ago
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft Coverage

Lottery Plays Vital Role in Thunder Rebuild Success

By Chris Becker5 hours ago
Jabari Smith
News

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Hit Jackpot on Lottery Night

By Ben Creider9 hours ago
Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Take Shot on Best Available

By Derek ParkerMay 16, 2022