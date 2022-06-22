NBA Mock Draft: Magic Shake Things Up at No. 1 Overall
The 2022 NBA Draft is just one day away.
While most insiders around the league believe that Jabari Smith Jr. will go first to the Orlando Magic, followed by Chet Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Paolo Banchero to the Houston Rockets, anything could happen on Thursday night.
If the Magic do throw a curveball with the No. 1 overall pick, the rest of the night could also be very unexpected as dominos fall in different ways. This could drastically change Oklahoma City's plans.
One example of this is a mock draft that Zach Harper of The Athletic recently put out.
How would these lottery teams look if the 2022 NBA Draft unfolded this way? The Thunder have two picks in the top 12, meaning there's quite a few directions they could go.
1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
5. Detroit Pistons: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
6. Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
8. New Orleans Pelicans: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
9. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
10. Washington Wizards: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
11. New York Knicks: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)
13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
Smith Jr. and Ousmane Dieng would certainly give Oklahoma City two swings at their wings of the future. Both have tremendous upside and incredible length.
