NBA Mock Draft: Magic Shake Things Up at No. 1 Overall

Anything could happen on the night of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is just one day away.

While most insiders around the league believe that Jabari Smith Jr. will go first to the Orlando Magic, followed by Chet Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Paolo Banchero to the Houston Rockets, anything could happen on Thursday night.

If the Magic do throw a curveball with the No. 1 overall pick, the rest of the night could also be very unexpected as dominos fall in different ways. This could drastically change Oklahoma City's plans.

One example of this is a mock draft that Zach Harper of The Athletic recently put out. 

How would these lottery teams look if the 2022 NBA Draft unfolded this way? The Thunder have two picks in the top 12, meaning there's quite a few directions they could go.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Detroit Pistons: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

 

Smith Jr. and Ousmane Dieng would certainly give Oklahoma City two swings at their wings of the future. Both have tremendous upside and incredible length.

