NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Defensive Stopper

Now that the OKC Thunder officially have the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, GM Sam Presti has more clarity to determine who he wants.

The 2021 NBA Draft is less than one month away, with the Oklahoma City Thunder having one selection in the lottery at No. 6 overall. While the lottery didn’t turn out exactly how they wanted, there’s still going to be the chance to pick a franchise-altering player at that spot.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor updated his NBA mock draft last week, which had the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting perhaps the most versatile defender in the entire class.

Let's take a look at how O’Connor thinks the lottery could shape up.

Team Player School 1. DET Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. HOU Jalen Green G League Ignite 3. CLE Evan Mobley USC 4. TOR Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 5. ORL Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 6. OKC Scottie Barnes Florida State 7. GSW Davion Mitchell Baylor 8. ORL Franz Wagner Michigan 9. SAC Keon Johnson Tennessee 10. NOP Corey Kispert Gonzaga 11. CHA Jalen Johnson Duke 12. SAS Alperen Sengun International 13. IND Josh Giddey International 14. GSW Usman Garuba International

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for Oklahoma City, who will also have five picks outside of the lottery to bolster their roster during this current rebuild.