NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Defensive Stopper

Now that the OKC Thunder officially have the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, GM Sam Presti has more clarity to determine who he wants.
The 2021 NBA Draft is less than one month away, with the Oklahoma City Thunder having one selection in the lottery at No. 6 overall. While the lottery didn’t turn out exactly how they wanted, there’s still going to be the chance to pick a franchise-altering player at that spot.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor updated his NBA mock draft last week, which had the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting perhaps the most versatile defender in the entire class. 

Let's take a look at how O’Connor thinks the lottery could shape up. 

2021 NBA Mock Draft

The Ringer

TeamPlayerSchool

1. DET

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. HOU

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

3. CLE

Evan Mobley

USC

4. TOR

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

5. ORL

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. OKC

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

7. GSW

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

8. ORL

Franz Wagner

Michigan

9. SAC

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

10. NOP

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

11. CHA

Jalen Johnson

Duke

12. SAS

Alperen Sengun

International

13. IND

Josh Giddey

International

14. GSW

Usman Garuba

International

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for Oklahoma City, who will also have five picks outside of the lottery to bolster their roster during this current rebuild. 

