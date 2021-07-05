NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Defensive Stopper
The 2021 NBA Draft is less than one month away, with the Oklahoma City Thunder having one selection in the lottery at No. 6 overall. While the lottery didn’t turn out exactly how they wanted, there’s still going to be the chance to pick a franchise-altering player at that spot.
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor updated his NBA mock draft last week, which had the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting perhaps the most versatile defender in the entire class.
Let's take a look at how O’Connor thinks the lottery could shape up.
1. DET
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
2. HOU
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
3. CLE
Evan Mobley
USC
4. TOR
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
5. ORL
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
6. OKC
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
7. GSW
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
8. ORL
Franz Wagner
Michigan
9. SAC
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
10. NOP
Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
11. CHA
Jalen Johnson
Duke
12. SAS
Alperen Sengun
International
13. IND
Josh Giddey
International
14. GSW
Usman Garuba
International
The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for Oklahoma City, who will also have five picks outside of the lottery to bolster their roster during this current rebuild.