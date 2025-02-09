NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Sharpshooter in the Top 10
The 2025 NBA trade deadline featured a number of high-profile moves that will impact the rest of the season.
In the midst of all the movement, the Oklahoma City Thunder stayed put, not making any trades and maintaining all of its draft assets. The team currently boasts three first round picks in the 2025 NBA draft and will have the potential to add depth to one of the strongest rosters in the league.
In a recent mock draft from On3, author James Fletcher III paired Duke freshman Kon Knueppel with OKC with the No. 7 pick in the draft.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 217 pounds, Knueppel was rated the No. 18 overall player and No. 5 small forward in the 2024 recruiting class. In 22 games with the Blue Devils this season, the first-year standout is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc on more than six attempts per contest.
With good size and perimeter shooting ability, Knueppel seems to be a good fit for Mark Daigneault's offense as another sharpshooter in the team's bench unit.
With the No. 18 pick, Fletcher slotted French wing Noah Penda to the Thunder.
Penda, a 20-year-old listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, is rated the No. 36 overall prospect on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board.
"A French wing/forward who is well-built with a good frame and plenty of length, Penda has continued to improve as a prospect over the past few years," Draft Digest writes. "He isn’t an elite athlete and is still rounding out his game, but he’s firmly on the radar of NBA teams."
Fletcher's final first round pairing for the Thunder was Arkansas wing Adou Thiero at pick No. 21.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Thiero is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. After spending two seasons at Kentucky, Thiero transferred to Arkansas to rejoin former head coach John Calipari ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Coming out of high school, Thiero was a 4-star prospect, rated the No. 138 overall prospect and No. 20 combo guard in the 2022 recruiting class.
