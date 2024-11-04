NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Former 5-Star Prospect in Lottery
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the deepest teams in the NBA this season, armed with an extensive rotation of serviceable NBA players.
Sam Presti and company built this depth through the draft, selecting a few of the team's centerpieces and many of its role players and developing them internally. This summer, OKC's front office will have the chance to add even more depth, as the Thunder boast four first round picks in the upcoming draft.
With the college basketball season kicking off on Monday, fans and executives will get the chance to see a number of NBA prospects play for the first time against other talented players.
In a recent mock draft from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, Boone slotted Texas guard Tre Johnson to the Thunder with the No. 11 overall pick.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, Johnson was rated the nation's No. 6 overall prospect and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting class. Johnson started his high school career at Lake Highlands (TX) in Dallas, but played his senior season at Link Academy (MO).
In his final high school season, Johnson averaged 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range and 90.5% from the free throw line. The Longhorns' star seemingly has the size, scoring prowess and athleticism to fit well in Mark Daigneault's system.
With the No. 15 pick in Boone's mock draft, Oklahoma City picked Connecticut forward Alex Karaban.
Entering his junior season, Karaban has helped lead the Huskies to consecutive national titles. Listed at 6-8 and 210 pounds, the IMG Academy product averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc on more than five attempts per game.
Karaban's size and perimeter shooting ability would make him a good fit for the Thunder's offense as a forward or wing.
At No. 23, Boone paired Duke big-man and former 5-star prospect Khaman Maluach with Oklahoma City. Listed at 7-2 and 250 pounds, Maluach was rated the nation's No. 4 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.
Finally, Boone slotted Iowa State sophomore Milan Momcilovic to OKC with the No. 29 pick. Listed at 6-8 and 225 pounds, Momcilovic averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during his first season with the Cyclones.
