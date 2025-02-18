NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select High-Upside College Freshman
NBA All-Star Weekend has come to an end, but there's still a few more days before the league returns to regular season competition.
While awaiting teams to get back on the court, Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon of The Athletic talked through an updated mock draft on their podcast, Game Theory.
In previous mock drafts, Oklahoma City owned multiple first round picks. In Vecenie's mock draft, however, the 76ers landed the No. 6 overall pick, triggering the top-6 protection and giving Philadelphia the rights to their selection.
As a result, the Thunder held only the No. 22 pick in Game Theory's mock draft. With OKC's pick, Vecenie added Arizona freshman Carter Bryant to the team's roster.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder," Vecenie said. "This is hard. ... Let's talk Carter Bryant. ... (Arizona) has utilized him as, like, a super high-leverage, like, impact defender, which I also love because I think that is where he can really, really thrive. ... He's long and athletic and knows how to play and he's competitive and all that stuff. ... I'm a big Carter Bryant fan from what I've seen this year, and I had some questions coming into the year. ... I hope (Arizona) keeps playing him more, because it is very clear to me that he helps them when he's on the court."
Bryant, a true freshman, is averaging 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 18 minutes per game. Bryant is shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc in his first 25 contests.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Bryant was rated the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 5 power forward in 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
The Riverside, CA, product hasn't produced eye-popping stats in his first year with the Wildcats, but has the size, athleticism and upside that could make him an intriguing fit in the Modern Frontier. With plenty of room still to grow, Bryant would likely spend much of his early professional career in the G League if he is selected by the Thunder, but has the potential to develop into a valuable defender.
Vecenie also acknowledge that Bryant may elect to return to school and that said he also considered Colorado State wing Nique Clifford and San Diego State wing Miles Byrd for the Thunder.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Clifford is a fifth-year player averaging 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range.
Byrd, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound redshirt sophomore for the Aztecs, is putting up 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals and one block per game.
Clifford currently is rated the highest of the three prospects on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board at No. 28, with Bryant coming in at No. 31 and Byrd landing at No. 44.
