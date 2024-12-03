NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Intriguing Wing Prospect in Lottery
The Oklahoma City Thunder will likely be one of the top seeds in the Western Conference again this season after getting out to a 15-5 start.
Yet, despite the team's success, OKC is still slated to have a pick in the NBA Draft Lottery after multiple trades by general manager Sam Presti throughout the past few years. In a recent mock draft from Corey Tulaba of No Ceilings NBA, the draft analyst slotted Illinois freshman Will Riley to the Thunder with the No. 12 pick.
Hailing from The Phelps School in Malvern, PA, Riley was rated the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 6 small forward in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds, the coveted wing is originally from Ontario, Canada.
In his first seven collegiate outings, Riley is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc on more than five attempts per game.
The best performance of Riley's young career came in the Fighting Illini's season opener against Eastern Illinois, when the true freshman tallied 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes.
Since then, Riley has topped 10 points in four of Illinois' six contests, connecting on at least one 3-point shot in each game this season.
Earlier this week, On3 released its first 2025 NBA Draft Board, placing Riley at No. 20 on the list. Draft Digest ranks the true freshman at No. 19 on its 2025 Big Board.
With good size and a solid perimeter shot, Riley seems like a good fit for Mark Daigneault's offensive system. The Thunder have been inconsistent on that end of the court this season, and could bolster the bench unit's scoring punch with a knockdown shooter who would likely improve under Chip Engelland's coaching.
