NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Three College Prospects in First Round
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of one of the best seasons in franchise history.
Even with the best record in the Western Conference and a chance to reach the NBA Finals this season, the Thunder still have the chance to improve their roster over the offseason. OKC is slated to own multiple first round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft after some nifty trade negotiations from Sam Presti and company over the past few years.
In a recent mock draft from On3, a popular basketball recruiting outlet, James Fletcher III paired South Carolina sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles with the Thunder at pick No. 8.
Hailing from Columbia, South Carolina, Murray-Boyles is listed at 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds. A four-star recruit in the 2023 recuriting class, the second-year player is averaging 15.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 61.8% from the field.
Murray-Boyles does not take many 3-point shots, however, which might make the South Carolina star an awkward fit in Mark Daigneault's offense. Still, Murray-Boyles' size and versatility could be valuable to the Thunder.
With the No. 18 pick, Fletcher III slotted Arkansas junior wing prospect Adou Thiero to OKC. Thiero was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and played his first two collegiate seasons at Kentucky.
After transferring to Arkansas over the offseason, Theiro is averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and two steals in his first 13 games with the Razorbacks. Listed at 6-8 and 220 pounds, Thiero also offers good size at the wing position.
With the Thunder's final first round selection, Fletcher III mocked Arkansas guard Boogie Fland to Oklahoma City. Listed at 6-2 and 175 pounds, Fland was rated a five-star prospect and the No. 1 point guard in the nation coming out of high school, according to Rivals.
Now a freshman with the Razorbacks, Fland is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.