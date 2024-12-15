NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Two College Prospect in the First Round
At one point early in the season, it appeared as though the Oklahoma City Thunder may have a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, despite being one of the best teams in the NBA.
With the Lakers and Heat starting to pick up a few more wins, though, both of OKC's picks will likely be past the lottery. Still, with a savvy GM like Sam Presti and a deep roster already, the Thunder could find a helpful role player or take a swing on a more high-upside prospect.
In a recent mock draft from Draft Digest, Oklahoma City selected Georgetown forward Thomas Sorber with the No. 20 pick.
Listed at 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, Sorber has had a strong start to his collegiate career. In his first 10 games with the Hoyas, the true freshman is averaging 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per contest.
Coming out of Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia, Sorber was rated the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 10 center in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. With good size, passing acumen and defensive ability, Sorber seems to be an ideal fit for Mark Daigneault's system.
With the No. 21 pick in Draft Digest's mock draft, the Thunder selected Arkansas wing Adou Thiero.
Listed at 6-8 and 220 pounds, Thiero spent the first two seasons of his college career at Kentucky before transferring to play for the Razorbacks. As a junior, the former 4-star prospect is averaging a career-high 18 points, 5.9 rebounds, two assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Coming out of Quaker Valley High School in Pennsylvania, Thiero was rated the No. 138 overall prospect and No. 20 combo guard in the country. In his third year under Calipari's tutelage, however, Thiero has blossomed into a potential first round pick.
With good size and length, Thiero could add another versatile defender to the Thunder's roster. The third-year wing prospect still needs to develop as a 3-point shooter, however, to fit in Daigneault's system.
