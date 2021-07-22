NBA Mock Draft: Oklahoma City Projected to Land Illinois Star Ayo Dosunmu in the Second Round

The Thunder are scheduled to meet with Dosunmu a second time ahead of the NBA Draft.

Ayo Dosunmu appears to have caught the eye of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In an exclusive interview with SI Thunder, the former Illinois guard said he’s preparing for his second meeting with the team during the pre-draft workout process. Oklahoma City is one of eight teams that Dosunmu has met with, he said.

It’s easy to see why the Thunder would want to bring Dosunmu into the fold. Returning to Illinois for his junior season, Dosunmu averaged 20.7 points per game last year and knocked down 38.8 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. He also added 5.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

In Jonathan Wasserman’s most recent mock draft, he had the Thunder selecting Dosunmu in the second round with the No. 34-overall pick, which could be great value for the Thunder as they wouldn’t have to bring him in on a slotted contract like if they selected him in the first round.

Oklahoma City enters the NBA Draft a week from now with six picks to their name, meaning they’ll have plenty of flexibility to move up or down the draft to land their guys in the right spots, and Dosunmu will certainly be a name to watch come July 29.