NBA Mock Draft Slots Spanish Wing to OKC Thunder in Late Lottery
After a few preseason games, it appears that Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder once again brought in a solid draft class.
Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell have both showed the potential to develop into rotation players and OKC's highest pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has yet to suit up for the Thunder. In 2025, Presti and company will have the opportunity to add a few more players to the roster with a slew of first round draft selections garnered from various trades.
In a recent mock draft from Hoop Intellect, the Thunder selected Hugo Gonzalez with its first pick at No. 11 overall.
Hailing from Madrid, Spain, Gonzalez is listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds and is still only 18-years-old.
Gonzalez boasts multiple traits that the Thunder seem to covet when evaluating players. The talented wing has a good handle, is a strong playmaker and displays the ability to guard multiple positions with his size and athleticism.
Playing for Real Madrid, Gonzalez has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments.
After recording 23 points, six assists, three rebounds, five steals, and a block in an 85-84 victory over INSEP, Gonzalez was named 2024 EuroLeague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament Finals MVP in May. Gonzalez shot 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range in the contest.
Gonzalez was also a member of the 2023-24 Real Madrid team that won the
EuroLeague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament.
Gonzalez is the No. 7 prospect on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board.
With the No. 15 pick in Hoop Intellect's mock draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected South Carolina standout Collin Murray-Boyles.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, Murray-Boyles averaged 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, one steal and one block per game as a true freshman with the Gamecocks en route to earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2023-24.
The former 4-star recruit does offer size, rebounding and defensive prowess that would fit well in the Modern Frontier, but is not a 3-point shooter and may limit the spacing in Mark Daigneault's offense.
At No. 25, Hoop Intellect's mock draft slotted Syracuse freshman Donnie Freeman to Oklahoma City. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Freeman played on the Bahamas National Team in the 2024 Olympic Games.
Freeman was a 5-star prospect coming out of IMG Academy, rated the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward in the nation, according to 247Sports.
