NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Elite Athleticism

Oklahoma City already has high IQ players, but could pair that with elite athleticism in the upcoming draft.

Now that the regular season has ended, the Oklahoma City Thunder are locked in with the fourth-highest lottery odds. As as result, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

We won’t know which picks the Thunder will actually have until the draft lottery next month. At that point, every selection in the 2022 NBA Draft will be solidified.

Where those picks lands for Oklahoma City will drastically impact the type of players the Thunder could land. If either is a top-three pick, they’ll likely take one of the highly-coveted forwards that rank in the top of the class. If they’re both outside that range, things certainly get interesting.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two of the best athletes in this class.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder’s pick has the fourth-highest odds. Additionally, the pick they own from the Clippers has the 12th best lottery odds.

1. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 2. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 3. Detroit Pistons: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 6. Portland Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 7. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 8. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 9. San Antonio Spurs: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Washington Wizards: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports 14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

Ivey and Duren are two of the best athletes in this entire class. If these were the prospects Oklahoma City were to select, two immediate starters could be joining the team.

