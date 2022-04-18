Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Elite Athleticism

Oklahoma City already has high IQ players, but could pair that with elite athleticism in the upcoming draft.

Now that the regular season has ended, the Oklahoma City Thunder are locked in with the fourth-highest lottery odds. As as result, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

We won’t know which picks the Thunder will actually have until the draft lottery next month. At that point, every selection in the 2022 NBA Draft will be solidified.

Where those picks lands for Oklahoma City will drastically impact the type of players the Thunder could land. If either is a top-three pick, they’ll likely take one of the highly-coveted forwards that rank in the top of the class. If they’re both outside that range, things certainly get interesting.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two of the best athletes in this class.

1. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

2. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

3. Detroit Pistons: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Portland Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji

Ivey and Duren are two of the best athletes in this entire class. If these were the prospects Oklahoma City were to select, two immediate starters could be joining the team.

