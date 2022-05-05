NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Prolific Shooter
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the fourth-highest lottery odds, with final draft order being decided in the next two weeks. When this happens, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.
Outside of the lottery, they also have the No. 30 overall pick via the Phoenix Suns. With that pick, they could look to add depth and potentially fill a position of need. While it's not nearly as attractive as the two lottery selections, it's still an important pick in this upcoming draft.
Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting an underrated shooter with the No. 30 overall pick.
15. Charlotte Hornets: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
16. Atlanta Hawks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
17. Houston Rockets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
18. Chicago Bulls: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
20. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
21. Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)
22. Memphis Grizzlies: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)
23. Brooklyn Nets: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
25. San Antonio Spurs: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
26. Dallas Mavericks: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)
27. Miami Heat: Christian Koloko (Center | Arizona)
28. Golden State Warriors: Wendell Moore (Forward | Duke)
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Christian Braun (Forward | Kansas)
Braun is a player that doesn't get as much attention as other prospects in this class, but does have a ton of upside. A tall wing that can shoot the ball, he fits well in the modern NBA.
