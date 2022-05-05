NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Prolific Shooter

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the fourth-highest lottery odds, with final draft order being decided in the next two weeks. When this happens, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

Outside of the lottery, they also have the No. 30 overall pick via the Phoenix Suns. With that pick, they could look to add depth and potentially fill a position of need. While it's not nearly as attractive as the two lottery selections, it's still an important pick in this upcoming draft.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting an underrated shooter with the No. 30 overall pick.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Benny Sieu / USA TODAY Sports 16. Atlanta Hawks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports 17. Houston Rockets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports 18. Chicago Bulls: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State) Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK 19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports 20. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports 21. Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 22. Memphis Grizzlies: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports 23. Brooklyn Nets: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 24. Milwaukee Bucks: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 25. San Antonio Spurs: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 26. Dallas Mavericks: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite) Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports 27. Miami Heat: Christian Koloko (Center | Arizona) Chris Coduto / USA TODAY Sports 28. Golden State Warriors: Wendell Moore (Forward | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 29. Memphis Grizzlies: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Christian Braun (Forward | Kansas) Evert Nelson / The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Braun is a player that doesn't get as much attention as other prospects in this class, but does have a ton of upside. A tall wing that can shoot the ball, he fits well in the modern NBA.

