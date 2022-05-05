Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Prolific Shooter

Outside of the lottery, Oklahoma City could look to add shooting.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the fourth-highest lottery odds, with final draft order being decided in the next two weeks. When this happens, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

Outside of the lottery, they also have the No. 30 overall pick via the Phoenix Suns. With that pick, they could look to add depth and potentially fill a position of need. While it's not nearly as attractive as the two lottery selections, it's still an important pick in this upcoming draft.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting an underrated shooter with the No. 30 overall pick.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Atlanta Hawks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

17. Houston Rockets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Chicago Bulls: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

EJ Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

23. Brooklyn Nets: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

25. San Antonio Spurs: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

26. Dallas Mavericks: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Miami Heat: Christian Koloko (Center | Arizona)

Christian Koloko, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Golden State Warriors: Wendell Moore (Forward | Duke)

Wendell Moore Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Christian Braun (Forward | Kansas)

Christian Braun, 2022 NBA Draft

Braun is a player that doesn't get as much attention as other prospects in this class, but does have a ton of upside. A tall wing that can shoot the ball, he fits well in the modern NBA.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Sharpe Thinking: Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe Provides High Upside with Slight Risk in Lottery

By Chris Becker17 hours ago
Melvin Frazier Jr., Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Melvin Frazier Jr.

By Ben Creider20 hours ago
Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Best Available is Route to Take

By Nick CrainMay 4, 2022
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Path Back to Contention: Bucks and Celtics Setting the Example

By Ross LovelaceMay 3, 2022
Georgios Kalaitzakis
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Georgios Kalaitzakis

By Chris BeckerMay 3, 2022
NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Hidden Gems: Ousmane Dieng Could Be Steal of 2022 NBA Draft

By Nick CrainMay 3, 2022
Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Add Promising, Lengthy Forwards

By Derek ParkerMay 2, 2022
AJ Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Duke's AJ Griffin Has Makings of Key Piece to Thunder Rebuild

By Chris BeckerMay 2, 2022