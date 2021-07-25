NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Bolster Depth, Defense with 16th and 18th Picks

The Thunder are looking to nab a star with the sixth overall pick, but could look to add depth and defense with its mid-first round selections.

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost here.

The Thunder are looking to draft a star with the sixth overall pick, but could be looking to add some depth and defensive prowess with its mid-first rounders.

In Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated latest mock draft, he has the Thunder adding Moses Moody with the 16th pick and Usman Garuba with the 18th pick.

Moody, a 6-foot-6 guard out of Arkansas, provides shooting and perimeter defense. A relatively unknown ceiling but high floor, there’s little to no bust potential with Moody.

Moody has a real chance at being a perennial 3-and-D type player in the NBA. Should he continue to develop professionally, he’ll be a longtime starter in the league.

“If the Thunder wind up using these picks in the teens, Moody is an interesting fit, with a promising jumper and good size for his position that bodes well for his long-term viability on the wing,” Woo said of Moody. “He’s still at an early stage of his development, and was predictably a bit inconsistent this season as he explored his shot-making potential.”

Garuba is a much more interesting prospect.

Hailing from Real Madrid, Garuba is potentially the most NBA ready prospect in the draft. At just 19-years-old, he’s far-and-away the best immediate defensive prospect.

“He should have utility as a legitimately switchable ball screen defender, and while he’s not big enough to moonlight at center in more than a situational capacity, he’s physically ready for the NBA and appears to have a good understanding of what his role is.” Woo said of Garuba.

Should he continue to improve he’ll have all-defensive potential. If not, he’ll be a solid pick to prove depth and help continue to build Oklahoma City’s roster.

The NBA Draft is slated for Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.