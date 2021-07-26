NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Double Down On Potential In First Round

Just outside of the lottery, the Thunder have two first round picks they could capitalize on.

The 2021 NBA Draft is just days away and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to be extremely active. Of their six picks in this draft, two are just outside of the lottery where teams find value every year.

With the No. 16 and No. 18 picks on Thursday, there’s quite a few directions they go, assuming these aren’t packaged in a trade.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kendrick Perkins and Mike Schmitz went through a mock draft of how they think could happen in a few days.

For the Thunder, the ESPN crew projected them taking two extremely high-risk players that also could be high-reward picks. Considering the position OKC is in, perhaps taking a couple of gambles here in the first round could be the best move, rather than playing it safe.

Let’s see how the ESPN crew thinks the first handful of picks outside of the lottery could go.

Team Player School 15. WAS Usman Garuba International 16. OKC Keon Johnson Tennessee 17. MEM Trey Murphy III VIrginia 18. OKC Jalen Johnson Duke 19. NYK Kai Jones Texas 20. ATL Cameron Thomas LSU 21. NYK Chris Duarte Oregon 22. LAL Jared Butler Baylor 23. HOU Sharife Cooper Auburn 24. HOU Isaiah Jackson Kentucky 25. LAC Day'Ron Sharpe UNC 26. DEN Josh Primo Alabama 27. BKN Tre Mann Florida

