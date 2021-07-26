Sports Illustrated home
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Double Down On Potential In First Round

Just outside of the lottery, the Thunder have two first round picks they could capitalize on.
The 2021 NBA Draft is just days away and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to be extremely active. Of their six picks in this draft, two are just outside of the lottery where teams find value every year.

With the No. 16 and No. 18 picks on Thursday, there’s quite a few directions they go, assuming these aren’t packaged in a trade.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kendrick Perkins and Mike Schmitz went through a mock draft of how they think could happen in a few days.

For the Thunder, the ESPN crew projected them taking two extremely high-risk players that also could be high-reward picks. Considering the position OKC is in, perhaps taking a couple of gambles here in the first round could be the best move, rather than playing it safe.

Let’s see how the ESPN crew thinks the first handful of picks outside of the lottery could go.

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder fill out roster with first round selections

Thunder Draft: OKC's best options at No. 36

2021 NBA Mock Draft

ESPN

TeamPlayerSchool

15. WAS

Usman Garuba

International

16. OKC

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

17. MEM

Trey Murphy III

VIrginia

18. OKC

Jalen Johnson

Duke

19. NYK

Kai Jones

Texas

20. ATL

Cameron Thomas

LSU

21. NYK

Chris Duarte

Oregon

22. LAL

Jared Butler

Baylor

23. HOU

Sharife Cooper

Auburn

24. HOU

Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky 

25. LAC

Day'Ron Sharpe

UNC

26. DEN

Josh Primo

Alabama

27. BKN

Tre Mann

Florida

The 2021 NBA Draft is just three days away. It could be a pivotal night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will be using the first wave of their insane amount of draft capital over the next few years. 

