NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Double Down On Potential In First Round
The 2021 NBA Draft is just days away and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to be extremely active. Of their six picks in this draft, two are just outside of the lottery where teams find value every year.
With the No. 16 and No. 18 picks on Thursday, there’s quite a few directions they go, assuming these aren’t packaged in a trade.
On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kendrick Perkins and Mike Schmitz went through a mock draft of how they think could happen in a few days.
For the Thunder, the ESPN crew projected them taking two extremely high-risk players that also could be high-reward picks. Considering the position OKC is in, perhaps taking a couple of gambles here in the first round could be the best move, rather than playing it safe.
Let’s see how the ESPN crew thinks the first handful of picks outside of the lottery could go.
|Team
|Player
|School
15. WAS
Usman Garuba
International
16. OKC
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
17. MEM
Trey Murphy III
VIrginia
18. OKC
Jalen Johnson
Duke
19. NYK
Kai Jones
Texas
20. ATL
Cameron Thomas
LSU
21. NYK
Chris Duarte
Oregon
22. LAL
Jared Butler
Baylor
23. HOU
Sharife Cooper
Auburn
24. HOU
Isaiah Jackson
Kentucky
25. LAC
Day'Ron Sharpe
UNC
26. DEN
Josh Primo
Alabama
27. BKN
Tre Mann
Florida
The 2021 NBA Draft is just three days away. It could be a pivotal night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will be using the first wave of their insane amount of draft capital over the next few years.