NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Draft Long-Coveted Prospect

In a recent Sports Illustrated mock draft, the Thunder get a prospect they have reportedly long sought-after.
NBA Draft trade talk is heating up.

Just three days out from the draft, there’s been plenty of trades and speculation. On Monday, Memphis sent and the Thunder reportedly sent Detroit a “legitimate” offer for the No. 1 overall pick.

Accounting for the Thunder sticking with the No. 6 selection, Draft insider Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated has Oklahoma City selecting James Bouknight.

Despite an apparent interest in Bouknight, Woo certainly isn’t counting out the Thunder trading into the top three.

“Sources say the Thunder have made overtures about trading into the upper reaches of the draft, but so far have yet to gain serious traction,” Woo said. “Rival teams remain wary of the possibility that they could leap into the top three.”

Woo also mentioned it was extremely unlikely that Bouknight makes it past the eighth overall pick.

Paycom Obtains OKC Thunder Arena Naming Rights

OKC Not Yet Able to Land Top Pick

“He gathered a ton of steam at the draft combine, where a nuclear shooting display at his pro day caused many decision-makers to think long and hard. He’s still a bit polarizing around the league, with one school of thought ascribing star potential and others viewing him as more of a bench scorer or sixth man.”

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

