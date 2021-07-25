NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Fill Out Roster with First Round Selections

Oklahoma City could be looking to add several more prospects to their ranks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost here

The Thunder, armed with three first and second round picks apiece, are ready to make a splash.

In Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Reports latest post-Finals mock draft, he has the Thunder doing just that.

With Scottie Barnes to the Magic all but a done deal, Wasserman as well has Connecticut’s James Bouknight connected to the Thunder.

A sleek, intuitive scorer and shot creator, Bouknight could be the perfect prospect to pair alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt.

“James Bouknight has seemingly become more desirable as the predraft process has progressed,” Wasserman wrote. "Rival teams believe he may be the favorite for the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 6 if Scottie Barnes is gone.”

At No 16 he has the Thunder grabbing Alperen Sengun, a traditional style center with a knack for scoring.

Despite being a bit of a project in the defensive and shooting aspects, Sengun would help clear up lots of questions at the center spot.

With the 18th pick, Wasserman has the Thunder choosing North Carolina’s Jalen Johnson, a polarizing and versatile forward who’s been slated to go all over the first round.

Should Johnson be there at 18 for the Thunder, it will be a no brainer. He’s not a shooting threat at this stage in his career, but has true star potential should he ever become one.

The NBA Draft is slated for Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.