Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Highly Productive Center

Oklahoma City still needs its center of the future.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are locked in with the fourth-highest lottery odds, with final draft order being decided in the coming weeks. As as result, their pick will land somewhere between the No. 1 and No. 8 overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

Outside of the lottery, they also have the No. 30 overall pick via the Phoenix Suns. With that pick, they could look to add depth and potentially fill a position of need.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting a talented young center with the last pick of the round.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Atlanta Hawks: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

17. Houston Rockets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Chicago Bulls: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Denver Nuggets: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

22. Utah Jazz: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

23. Brooklyn Nets: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

25. San Antonio Spurs: Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford)

Harrison Ingram, 2022 NBA Draft

26. Dallas Mavericks: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Miami Heat: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

EJ Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

Kessler was one of the best players in college basketball last season and still has the raw tools to expand his game. He would also fill a huge void at center for the Thunder.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Sam Presti, OKC Thunder
Draft Coverage

Clippers Pick Gives Sam Presti Range of Options Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

By Derek Parker14 hours ago
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Rookie Deep Dive: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

By Ben Creider17 hours ago
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Darius Bazley's Off-Season Plans

By Christine Butterfield17 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Thunder Forward Aleksej Pokusevski is Ready to Leap Forward

By Inside The Thunder Staff19 hours ago
Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Tankathon Mock Draft: OKC Adds Subtle Roster Boost

By Derek Parker20 hours ago
Mike Muscala
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Mike Muscala

By Ross Lovelace21 hours ago
Tre Mann
News

Rookie Deep Dive: Tre Mann

By Chris BeckerApr 26, 2022
Josh Giddey vs. Minnesota
Video

WATCH: Giddey Reflects on Rookie Season

By Christine ButterfieldApr 26, 2022