NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Highly Productive Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are locked in with the fourth-highest lottery odds, with final draft order being decided in the coming weeks. As as result, their pick will land somewhere between the No. 1 and No. 8 overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

Outside of the lottery, they also have the No. 30 overall pick via the Phoenix Suns. With that pick, they could look to add depth and potentially fill a position of need.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting a talented young center with the last pick of the round.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports 16. Atlanta Hawks: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Benny Sieu / USA TODAY Sports 17. Houston Rockets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports 18. Chicago Bulls: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports 20. San Antonio Spurs: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite) Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports 21. Denver Nuggets: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 22. Utah Jazz: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 23. Brooklyn Nets: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports 24. Milwaukee Bucks: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 25. San Antonio Spurs: Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford) Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports 26. Dallas Mavericks: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports 27. Miami Heat: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State) Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK 28. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 29. Memphis Grizzlies: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kessler was one of the best players in college basketball last season and still has the raw tools to expand his game. He would also fill a huge void at center for the Thunder.

