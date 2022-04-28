NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Highly Productive Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are locked in with the fourth-highest lottery odds, with final draft order being decided in the coming weeks. As as result, their pick will land somewhere between the No. 1 and No. 8 overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.
Outside of the lottery, they also have the No. 30 overall pick via the Phoenix Suns. With that pick, they could look to add depth and potentially fill a position of need.
Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting a talented young center with the last pick of the round.
15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
16. Atlanta Hawks: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
17. Houston Rockets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
18. Chicago Bulls: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
20. San Antonio Spurs: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)
21. Denver Nuggets: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
22. Utah Jazz: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
23. Brooklyn Nets: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)
25. San Antonio Spurs: Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford)
26. Dallas Mavericks: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)
27. Miami Heat: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
28. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
Kessler was one of the best players in college basketball last season and still has the raw tools to expand his game. He would also fill a huge void at center for the Thunder.
