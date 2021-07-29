NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab No. 2 Scoring Option

In a recent mock draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder grab a coveted No. 2 scoring option to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The 2021 NBA Draft is here.

In just a few short hours, Oklahoma City will welcome several new draftees, primed and ready for the big leagues.

With the draft looming, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony released his final mock draft, with Oklahoma City taking Uconn’s James Bouknight with the sixth overall selection.

A natural scorer with tons of athleticism, Bouknight averaged 19.0 points and 1.9 assists on 30 percent 3-point shooting at Uconn. Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he'd function perfectly as a No. 2 scoring option.

Bouknight has helped himself as much as any prospect in the pre-draft process, shooting the lights out at his pro day in Chicago, measuring well, and proceeding to continue his strong momentum in private workouts. ” Givony wrote. “The Thunder have long been high on Bouknight, going as far as to inquire about the possibility of him entering last year's draft, something he elected against.”

Givony also said that despite the team’s strong connections to Bouknight, Oklahoma City is still a threat to land Jonathan Kuminga, who the team has twice visited for workouts in Miami.

Givony also noted, as have others, that OKC is taking an aggressive approach at landing an even higher pick.

With a massive amount of assets acquired over several season’s time, Presti is sure to be making a few phone call to teams within the top-5.

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m.