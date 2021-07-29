NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Top Talent From Big 12 Conference

The Oklahoma City Thunder are just hours away from adding a handful of rookies to their roster.

The 2021 NBA Draft is just hours away. By the end of tonight, 60 rookies will be drafted by their new teams, with even more being signed as undrafted free agents.

In what will be a pivotal night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, their next franchise cornerstone could be joining the team. They have six picks in tonight's draft, with three in each round.

Two of these first rounders fall just outside of the lottery, where OKC will look to find value.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently updated his NBA mock draft, which had the Thunder taking two of the best prospects out of the Big 12 Conference.

Let's take a look at how Wasserman thinks the first round outside of the lottery could unfold.

Team Player School 15. WAS Trey Murphy III Virginia 16. OKC Kai Jones Texas 17. NOP Keon Johnson Tennessee 18. OKC Jared Butler Baylor 19. NYK Ziaire Williams Stanford 20. ATL Cameron Thomas LSU 21. NYK Miles McBride West Virginia 22. LAL Usman Garuba International 23. HOU Jalen Johnson Duke 24. HOU Tre Mann Florida 25. LAC Isaiah Jackson Kentucky 26. DEN Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 27. BKN Day'Ron Sharpe North Carolina 28. PHI Jaden Springer Tennessee 29. PHX Nah'Shon Hyland VCU 30. UTA Josh Primo Alabama

Thursday's draft is set to kick off at 7:00 PM CST, where the Thunder will bolster their roster with young talent.