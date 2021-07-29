Sports Illustrated home
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Top Talent From Big 12 Conference

The Oklahoma City Thunder are just hours away from adding a handful of rookies to their roster.
The 2021 NBA Draft is just hours away. By the end of tonight, 60 rookies will be drafted by their new teams, with even more being signed as undrafted free agents. 

In what will be a pivotal night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, their next franchise cornerstone could be joining the team. They have six picks in tonight's draft, with three in each round.

Two of these first rounders fall just outside of the lottery, where OKC will look to find value.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently updated his NBA mock draft, which had the Thunder taking two of the best prospects out of the Big 12 Conference.

Let's take a look at how Wasserman thinks the first round outside of the lottery could unfold.

2021 NBA Mock Draft

Bleacher Report

TeamPlayerSchool

15. WAS

Trey Murphy III

Virginia

16. OKC

Kai Jones

Texas

17. NOP

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

18. OKC

Jared Butler

Baylor

19. NYK

Ziaire Williams

Stanford

20. ATL

Cameron Thomas

LSU

21. NYK

Miles McBride

West Virginia

22. LAL

Usman Garuba

International

23. HOU

Jalen Johnson

Duke

24. HOU

Tre Mann

Florida

25. LAC

Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky

26. DEN

Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois

27. BKN

Day'Ron Sharpe

North Carolina

28. PHI

Jaden Springer

Tennessee

29. PHX

Nah'Shon Hyland

VCU

30. UTA

Josh Primo

Alabama

Thursday's draft is set to kick off at 7:00 PM CST, where the Thunder will bolster their roster with young talent.

