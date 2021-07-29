NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Top Talent From Big 12 Conference
The 2021 NBA Draft is just hours away. By the end of tonight, 60 rookies will be drafted by their new teams, with even more being signed as undrafted free agents.
In what will be a pivotal night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, their next franchise cornerstone could be joining the team. They have six picks in tonight's draft, with three in each round.
Two of these first rounders fall just outside of the lottery, where OKC will look to find value.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently updated his NBA mock draft, which had the Thunder taking two of the best prospects out of the Big 12 Conference.
Let's take a look at how Wasserman thinks the first round outside of the lottery could unfold.
READ MORE:
Report: OKC Rebuffed in Attempt to Land No. 1 Pick
Watch: Projected Top Three Pick Evan Mobley's Pre-NBA Draft Interview
NBA Draft: Josh Primo Is Primed To Take League By Storm As Youngest Player
|Team
|Player
|School
15. WAS
Trey Murphy III
Virginia
16. OKC
Kai Jones
Texas
17. NOP
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
18. OKC
Jared Butler
Baylor
19. NYK
Ziaire Williams
Stanford
20. ATL
Cameron Thomas
LSU
21. NYK
Miles McBride
West Virginia
22. LAL
Usman Garuba
International
23. HOU
Jalen Johnson
Duke
24. HOU
Tre Mann
Florida
25. LAC
Isaiah Jackson
Kentucky
26. DEN
Ayo Dosunmu
Illinois
27. BKN
Day'Ron Sharpe
North Carolina
28. PHI
Jaden Springer
Tennessee
29. PHX
Nah'Shon Hyland
VCU
30. UTA
Josh Primo
Alabama
Thursday's draft is set to kick off at 7:00 PM CST, where the Thunder will bolster their roster with young talent.