NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Load Up on Potential Stars

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be looking to load up on star-power in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder don’t yet have a ton of future star power.

In Kevin O’Conner’s latest mock draft at The Ringer, he has Oklahoma City drafting just that.

Despite plenty of recent reports connecting Connecticut star James Bouknight to OKC at sixth, O’Conner still has general manager Sam Presti taking a chance on Jonathan Kuminga.

“Kuminga could fall past this pick, given the current intel about the top six teams.” O’Conner wrote. “League sources say Oklahoma City is high on Barnes, who went to Orlando in this mock, and UConn guard James Bouknight. But we’re projecting Kuminga at no. 6 for now, and many executives still have him slotted at this spot.”

At No. 16 O’Conner has OKC selecting lights-out scorer Cameron Thomas and at No. 18 international phenom Alperen Sengun.

Thomas, one of the best scorers in the nation at LSU last season, has plenty of potential opportunity for stardom. Should he figure out aspects outside of scoring the basketball, he’ll be a star in the making alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.

Sengun offers a more traditional look at center. He’s a crafty scorer, but doesn’t offer much in the way of shooting or defense. He could anchor a major question mark for Oklahoma City at the center position, and could be a star should he expand on his game.