NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Surprising Pick at No. 5

As the 2021-22 NBA season comes to an end, the Thunder’s focus will start to pivot towards the offseason and draft.

The 2021-22 NBA season is coming to a close with just two weeks remaining. The Oklahoma City Thunder are near the bottom of the standings as their roster continues to be further depleted due to injuries.

Regardless, their focus is on player development the rest of the way and landing a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. In a talented class, Oklahoma City will have the opportunity to select near the top of the order.

With each remaining game having an impact on final lottery odds, there’s still a chance the Thunder don’t end up with a top-three pick. However, the Thunder could still find a gem in the top ten to solidify their young core.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder selecting a surprising forward with their first pick.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. However, the way the lottery shakes out could have them once again selecting at a worse spot than the reverse standings finish.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports 2. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports 3. Indiana Pacers: Jabari Smith (Forward | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 4. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports 5. Oklahoma City Thunder: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Jenna Watson / IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Matt Stone / Courier Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 7. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 8. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports 9. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports 10. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Orlando Ramirez / USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports 12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jamie Sabau / USA TODAY Sports 13. Atlanta Hawks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 14. Oklahoma City Thunder: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City needs its forward of the future, but Murray has a lot to prove. Does he have what it takes to be a top option on a contending team one day?

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.