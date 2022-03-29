Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Surprising Pick at No. 5

As the 2021-22 NBA season comes to an end, the Thunder’s focus will start to pivot towards the offseason and draft.

The 2021-22 NBA season is coming to a close with just two weeks remaining. The Oklahoma City Thunder are near the bottom of the standings as their roster continues to be further depleted due to injuries.

Regardless, their focus is on player development the rest of the way and landing a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. In a talented class, Oklahoma City will have the opportunity to select near the top of the order.

With each remaining game having an impact on final lottery odds, there’s still a chance the Thunder don’t end up with a top-three pick. However, the Thunder could still find a gem in the top ten to solidify their young core.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder selecting a surprising forward with their first pick. 

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. However, the way the lottery shakes out could have them once again selecting at a worse spot than the reverse standings finish.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero, 2022 NBA Draft

3. Indiana Pacers: Jabari Smith (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith, 2022 NBA Draft

4. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Oklahoma City Thunder: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

8. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

AJ Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

9. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

10. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Atlanta Hawks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Oklahoma City Thunder: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City needs its forward of the future, but Murray has a lot to prove. Does he have what it takes to be a top option on a contending team one day?

