NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Surprising Pick at No. 5
The 2021-22 NBA season is coming to a close with just two weeks remaining. The Oklahoma City Thunder are near the bottom of the standings as their roster continues to be further depleted due to injuries.
Regardless, their focus is on player development the rest of the way and landing a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. In a talented class, Oklahoma City will have the opportunity to select near the top of the order.
With each remaining game having an impact on final lottery odds, there’s still a chance the Thunder don’t end up with a top-three pick. However, the Thunder could still find a gem in the top ten to solidify their young core.
Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder selecting a surprising forward with their first pick.
Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. However, the way the lottery shakes out could have them once again selecting at a worse spot than the reverse standings finish.
1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
2. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
3. Indiana Pacers: Jabari Smith (Forward | Auburn)
4. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. Oklahoma City Thunder: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
6. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
7. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
8. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
9. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
10. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
11. New York Knicks: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
13. Atlanta Hawks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)
14. Oklahoma City Thunder: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
Oklahoma City needs its forward of the future, but Murray has a lot to prove. Does he have what it takes to be a top option on a contending team one day?
