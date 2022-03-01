NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Unexpected Pick at No. 4

In terms of positional need, taking a center in the 2022 NBA Draft would be a good move for the Thunder.

With just over a month remaining in the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are at the bottom of the NBA standings. While they’re winning games here and there as the young talent on the roster develops, the ultimate outcome of this season is about where the Thunder draft this summer.

Over the final weeks of the season, each game will have a major impact on lottery odds and what pick Oklahoma City lands in the top ten.

Even if they don’t land one of the top picks, there’s talent throughout the lottery that could pan out to be a franchise cornerstone.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder selecting a physical big that could dominate the paint in OKC for years to come.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 2. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 7. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 8. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 9. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 10. Atlanta Hawks: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports 13. Memphis Grizzlies: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 14. Toronto Raptors: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

The center position is something the Thunder will have to address in the near future. While Duren isn’t projected to be the best big in this class, he’s got the upside to be a quality starting center on both ends of the floor at the NBA level.

