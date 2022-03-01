Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Unexpected Pick at No. 4

In terms of positional need, taking a center in the 2022 NBA Draft would be a good move for the Thunder.

With just over a month remaining in the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are at the bottom of the NBA standings. While they’re winning games here and there as the young talent on the roster develops, the ultimate outcome of this season is about where the Thunder draft this summer.

Over the final weeks of the season, each game will have a major impact on lottery odds and what pick Oklahoma City lands in the top ten.

Even if they don’t land one of the top picks, there’s talent throughout the lottery that could pan out to be a franchise cornerstone.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder selecting a physical big that could dominate the paint in OKC for years to come.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

6. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

8. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

9. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Atlanta Hawks: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Memphis Grizzlies: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

14. Toronto Raptors: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

The center position is something the Thunder will have to address in the near future. While Duren isn’t projected to be the best big in this class, he’s got the upside to be a quality starting center on both ends of the floor at the NBA level.

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Unexpected Pick at No. 4

