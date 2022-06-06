NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Miss Chance at Holmgren
The 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching, with just over two weeks until the event. One of the teams that’s well positioned is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have two selections in the lottery.
At No. 2 and No. 12 overall, Oklahoma City could take a huge step in the right direction. In any rebuild, it’s all about acquiring top-level talent. The Thunder will have two chances at landing a franchise-altering talent in the first 12 picks on June 23.
At this stage in their rebuild, the Thunder should be drafting best player available, regardless of position. Who could they be targeting with these two lottery picks?
NBA.com recently released a consensus mock draft for the 2022 class. This took mock drafts from the top sports outlets in the world and identified trends. This mock has the Thunder taking two players that could be immediate starters next season.
1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
4. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. Detroit Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
7. Portland Trail Blazers (Forward | Duke)
8. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
11. New York Knicks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
13. Charlotte Hornets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
Smith and Daniels both have elite size and versatility at their respective positions. If the Thunder were to select these two prospects, they’d have a starting lineup filled with players that can do nearly anything.
