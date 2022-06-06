Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Miss Chance at Holmgren

Oklahoma City has the chance to continue building a long, versatile core in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching, with just over two weeks until the event. One of the teams that’s well positioned is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have two selections in the lottery.

At No. 2 and No. 12 overall, Oklahoma City could take a huge step in the right direction. In any rebuild, it’s all about acquiring top-level talent. The Thunder will have two chances at landing a franchise-altering talent in the first 12 picks on June 23.

At this stage in their rebuild, the Thunder should be drafting best player available, regardless of position. Who could they be targeting with these two lottery picks?

NBA.com recently released a consensus mock draft for the 2022 class. This took mock drafts from the top sports outlets in the world and identified trends. This mock has the Thunder taking two players that could be immediate starters next season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Detroit Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Portland Trail Blazers (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

Smith and Daniels both have elite size and versatility at their respective positions. If the Thunder were to select these two prospects, they’d have a starting lineup filled with players that can do nearly anything.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Chet Holmgren
Draft Coverage

Chet Holmgren is the 2022 NBA Draft’s Top Prize

By Derek Parker14 hours ago
Tari Eason
Draft Coverage

Tari Eason's Defensive Skill Set Provides Strong Upside in First Round

By Chris Becker17 hours ago
Dominick Barlow
Draft Coverage

Hidden Gems: Dominick Barlow Carries Alluring Potential Late in Draft

By Ben Creider21 hours ago
Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Duke’s Mark Williams

By Nick CrainJun 5, 2022
Sam Presti
Draft Coverage

Jean Montero Provides High Risk, High Reward at Pick 30

By Chris BeckerJun 4, 2022
NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, Draft, Lottery, Adam Silver
Draft Coverage

Thunder Possess Psychological High Ground in Pre-Draft Rumors

By Ben CreiderJun 4, 2022
Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis

By Nick CrainJun 4, 2022
Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Jaden Hardy Has Star Potential

By Ross LovelaceJun 3, 2022