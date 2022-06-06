NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Miss Chance at Holmgren

The 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching, with just over two weeks until the event. One of the teams that’s well positioned is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have two selections in the lottery.

At No. 2 and No. 12 overall, Oklahoma City could take a huge step in the right direction. In any rebuild, it’s all about acquiring top-level talent. The Thunder will have two chances at landing a franchise-altering talent in the first 12 picks on June 23.

At this stage in their rebuild, the Thunder should be drafting best player available, regardless of position. Who could they be targeting with these two lottery picks?

NBA.com recently released a consensus mock draft for the 2022 class. This took mock drafts from the top sports outlets in the world and identified trends. This mock has the Thunder taking two players that could be immediate starters next season.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 4. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Detroit Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 7. Portland Trail Blazers (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 8. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 11. New York Knicks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports 12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Jayne Kamin / Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 13. Charlotte Hornets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports 14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports

Smith and Daniels both have elite size and versatility at their respective positions. If the Thunder were to select these two prospects, they’d have a starting lineup filled with players that can do nearly anything.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.