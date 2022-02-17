Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Reach for Dynamic Wing

Could the Thunder take a wing that has recently skyrocketed up draft boards?

Heading into the NBA All-Star break, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit near the bottom of the NBA standings. Currently in a rebuild, the goal of this season is to develop talent and be in a position to draft a franchise cornerstone in the upcoming class.

Regardless of whether that ends up happening, the future is bright in Oklahoma City with its current roster and stash of draft capital. The Thunder have multiple first round selections in the upcoming draft, giving more opportunity and flexibility in making a big move.

NBA analyst Bryan Kalbrosky recently released a mock draft the 2022 class. This gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Kalbrosky's mock draft, that would have them selecting a wing that is emerging in this upcoming rookie class.

1. Detroit Pistons: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Indiana Pacers: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

7. San Antonio Spurs: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

8. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

9. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

10. New York Knicks: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

11. Memphis Grizzlies: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Atlanta Hawks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Charlotte Hornets: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

A franchise-altering wing is something the Thunder could really use as they continue to build out their roster. As such, Griffin could be that guy.

