NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Reach for Dynamic Wing

Could the Thunder take a wing that has recently skyrocketed up draft boards?

Heading into the NBA All-Star break, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit near the bottom of the NBA standings. Currently in a rebuild, the goal of this season is to develop talent and be in a position to draft a franchise cornerstone in the upcoming class.

Regardless of whether that ends up happening, the future is bright in Oklahoma City with its current roster and stash of draft capital. The Thunder have multiple first round selections in the upcoming draft, giving more opportunity and flexibility in making a big move.

NBA analyst Bryan Kalbrosky recently released a mock draft the 2022 class. This gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Kalbrosky's mock draft, that would have them selecting a wing that is emerging in this upcoming rookie class.

1. Detroit Pistons: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 5. Indiana Pacers: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 7. San Antonio Spurs: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 8. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 9. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 10. New York Knicks: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports 11. Memphis Grizzlies: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 12. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 13. Atlanta Hawks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports 14. Charlotte Hornets: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

A franchise-altering wing is something the Thunder could really use as they continue to build out their roster. As such, Griffin could be that guy.

