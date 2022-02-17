NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Reach for Dynamic Wing
Heading into the NBA All-Star break, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit near the bottom of the NBA standings. Currently in a rebuild, the goal of this season is to develop talent and be in a position to draft a franchise cornerstone in the upcoming class.
Regardless of whether that ends up happening, the future is bright in Oklahoma City with its current roster and stash of draft capital. The Thunder have multiple first round selections in the upcoming draft, giving more opportunity and flexibility in making a big move.
NBA analyst Bryan Kalbrosky recently released a mock draft the 2022 class. This gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.
Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Kalbrosky's mock draft, that would have them selecting a wing that is emerging in this upcoming rookie class.
Recommended for You
1. Detroit Pistons: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
5. Indiana Pacers: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
6. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)
7. San Antonio Spurs: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
8. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
9. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
10. New York Knicks: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
11. Memphis Grizzlies: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
12. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
13. Atlanta Hawks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)
14. Charlotte Hornets: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
A franchise-altering wing is something the Thunder could really use as they continue to build out their roster. As such, Griffin could be that guy.
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.