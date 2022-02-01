NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Center of the Future

In terms of positional need, taking a center in the 2022 NBA Draft would make sense for the Thunder.

Over the halfway point in the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit near the bottom of the NBA standings. With a desire to develop their young talent and select another cornerstone in the 2022 NBA Draft, the way they finish the season could dictate that happening.

Regardless, the future is bright in Oklahoma City. They’ll have multiple first round selections in the upcoming draft, giving the Thunder multiple chances at landing a franchise-altering talent.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class. This gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of ESPN’s mock draft, that would have them selecting a dominant center.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 2. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 7. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 8. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 9. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 10. Atlanta Hawks: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports 13. Memphis Grizzlies: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 14. Toronto Raptors: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

The center position is something OKC desperately needs to address. A guy like Duren could be a great longterm fit with the Thunder.

