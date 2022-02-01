Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Center of the Future

In terms of positional need, taking a center in the 2022 NBA Draft would make sense for the Thunder.

Over the halfway point in the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit near the bottom of the NBA standings. With a desire to develop their young talent and select another cornerstone in the 2022 NBA Draft, the way they finish the season could dictate that happening.

Regardless, the future is bright in Oklahoma City. They’ll have multiple first round selections in the upcoming draft, giving the Thunder multiple chances at landing a franchise-altering talent.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class. This gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of ESPN’s mock draft, that would have them selecting a dominant center.

Recommended for You

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

6. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

8. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

9. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Atlanta Hawks: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Memphis Grizzlies: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

14. Toronto Raptors: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

The center position is something OKC desperately needs to address. A guy like Duren could be a great longterm fit with the Thunder.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Center of the Future

just now
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Come From Behind for Win Over Blazers

9 hours ago
Mamadi Diakite
News

Thunder Tracker: Mamadi Diakite Earns Another 10-Day Deal

12 hours ago
RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
News

Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Knicks’ RJ Barrett

13 hours ago
USATSI_17579258
Video

WATCH: Lu Dort's Unexpected Opportunity

17 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Next Man Up: Who Will Step Up In Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander's Place?

20 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Nets
News

LISTEN: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injured, Trade Deadline Previewed

20 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Ty Jerome, Anfernee Simons
News

Thunder Gameday: First of Two Meetings This Week Against Blazers

Jan 31, 2022