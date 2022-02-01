NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Center of the Future
Over the halfway point in the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit near the bottom of the NBA standings. With a desire to develop their young talent and select another cornerstone in the 2022 NBA Draft, the way they finish the season could dictate that happening.
Regardless, the future is bright in Oklahoma City. They’ll have multiple first round selections in the upcoming draft, giving the Thunder multiple chances at landing a franchise-altering talent.
Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class. This gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.
Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of ESPN’s mock draft, that would have them selecting a dominant center.
1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
2. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)
5. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
6. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
7. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
8. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
9. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
10. Atlanta Hawks: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
11. New York Knicks: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
13. Memphis Grizzlies: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
14. Toronto Raptors: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)
The center position is something OKC desperately needs to address. A guy like Duren could be a great longterm fit with the Thunder.
