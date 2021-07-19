Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select G League Star

With just over a week until the NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to select a franchise cornerstone.
Author:
Publish date:

In just over a week, the 2021 NBA Draft will take place and the Oklahoma City Thunder will select sixth overall. While that’s not the range they would have liked to be picking in, this is still a deep class that could deliver a franchise cornerstone at No. 6 overall.

The Athletic’s Zach Harper recently updated his NBA mock draft, which had the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting one of the youngest players in the draft who has one of the highest ceilings.

Let's take a look at how Harper thinks the lottery could shape up.

READ MORE:

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder take chance on projects in middle of first round

OKC's probability to draft an All-Star at No. 6

Thunder interested in trading for No. 1 overall pick

2021 NBA Mock Draft

The Athletic

TeamPlayerSchool

1. DET

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. HOU

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

3. CLE

Evan Mobley

USC

4, TOR

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

5. ORL

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

6. OKC

Jonathan Kuminga

 G League Ignite

7. GSW

James Bouknight

UConn

8. ORL

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

9. SAC

Kai Jones

Texas

10. NOP

Franz Wagner

Michigan

11. CHA

Moses Moody

Arkansas

12. SAS

Jalen Johnson

Duke

13, IND

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

14. GSW

Ziaire Williams

Stanford

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for the Thunder franchise, who will look to select a prospect who can expedite their rebuild. Oklahoma City will also have five picks outside of the lottery to bolster their roster during this current rebuild. 

Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select G League Star

USATSI_15767102
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Evaluation of Connecticut Guard James Bouknight

Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Draft Rewind: Sam Presti Adds Three Major Contributors in 2013

USATSI_15673124
News

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Kings' Marvin Bagley III

NBA G League
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Ignite’s Jalen Green

Brandon Boston Jr.
Draft Coverage

Watch: Potential Steal Brandon Boston's 2021 Draft Combine Interview

Perry Jones III
News

Thunder Draft Rewind: OKC Takes Perry Jones in 2012

Presti on Kemba
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Could Houston Trade Back From No. 2?