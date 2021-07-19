NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select G League Star

With just over a week until the NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to select a franchise cornerstone.

In just over a week, the 2021 NBA Draft will take place and the Oklahoma City Thunder will select sixth overall. While that’s not the range they would have liked to be picking in, this is still a deep class that could deliver a franchise cornerstone at No. 6 overall.

The Athletic’s Zach Harper recently updated his NBA mock draft, which had the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting one of the youngest players in the draft who has one of the highest ceilings.

Let's take a look at how Harper thinks the lottery could shape up.

Team Player School 1. DET Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. HOU Jalen Green G League Ignite 3. CLE Evan Mobley USC 4, TOR Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 5. ORL Scottie Barnes Florida State 6. OKC Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 7. GSW James Bouknight UConn 8. ORL Keon Johnson Tennessee 9. SAC Kai Jones Texas 10. NOP Franz Wagner Michigan 11. CHA Moses Moody Arkansas 12. SAS Jalen Johnson Duke 13, IND Davion Mitchell Baylor 14. GSW Ziaire Williams Stanford

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for the Thunder franchise, who will look to select a prospect who can expedite their rebuild. Oklahoma City will also have five picks outside of the lottery to bolster their roster during this current rebuild.