NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select G League Star
In just over a week, the 2021 NBA Draft will take place and the Oklahoma City Thunder will select sixth overall. While that’s not the range they would have liked to be picking in, this is still a deep class that could deliver a franchise cornerstone at No. 6 overall.
The Athletic’s Zach Harper recently updated his NBA mock draft, which had the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting one of the youngest players in the draft who has one of the highest ceilings.
Let's take a look at how Harper thinks the lottery could shape up.
|Team
|Player
|School
1. DET
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
2. HOU
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
3. CLE
Evan Mobley
USC
4, TOR
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
5. ORL
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
6. OKC
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
7. GSW
James Bouknight
UConn
8. ORL
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
9. SAC
Kai Jones
Texas
10. NOP
Franz Wagner
Michigan
11. CHA
Moses Moody
Arkansas
12. SAS
Jalen Johnson
Duke
13, IND
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
14. GSW
Ziaire Williams
Stanford
The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for the Thunder franchise, who will look to select a prospect who can expedite their rebuild. Oklahoma City will also have five picks outside of the lottery to bolster their roster during this current rebuild.