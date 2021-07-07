NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Chance on Projects with 16th, 18th Picks

Amidst a rebuild, Oklahoma City is projected to take chances on a pair of projects late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 2021 NBA Draft is closing in fast.

Oklahoma City’s No. 6 pick has been widely speculated about, but the 16th and 18th picks could yield valuable players.

The sixth pick has been narrowed down to a handful, or by most experts calculations, one prospect. But No. 16 and No. 18 are up for grabs.

In Jonathan Wasserman’s latest mock draft on Bleacher Report, he projects Stanford’s Ziaire Williams to fall to OKC at No. 16 and international prospect Unman Garuba to be selected at No. 18.

Out of high school, Williams was the consensus No. 6 recruit in the country out of the 2020 class. He had a bit of an underwhelming year at Stanford, but could easily be a late-blooming star.

The shooting guard averaged 10.7 points on just 37 percent from the field.

Stanford's Ziaire Williams at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine. David Banks.

Garuba is one of the top international prospects in the draft, and will more than likely be available at either later in the first round.

The 6-foot-8 forward is already at excellent defender at just 19-years-old, and possesses a 7-foot-3 wingspan.

His offensive prowess needs some work, but he’ll likely be an immediate impact player for any team looking for a power forward or small-ball center.

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.