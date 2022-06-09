NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take G League Prospect
With the final pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the clock. Assuming they make no moves between now and then, this will be their third selection of the night.
There’s certainly a variety of directions they could go with this pick, or ultimately use it in a package to move up in the draft.
If they do stay put at No. 30 overall, there’s a good chance a quality prospect will fall to them. It’s not uncommon for a consensus top 20 talent to fall to the last pick in the round.
Raphielle Johnson of Yahoo Sports released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top upcoming rookies could land. That mock has the Thunder taking a G League prospect who could have untapped potential.
15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
16. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
17. Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
18. Chicago Bulls: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)
20. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
21. Denver Nuggets: Jalen Williams (Guard | Santa Clara)
22. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
23. Philadelphia 76ers: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Dalen Terry (Guard | Arizona)
25. San Antonio Spurs: Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)
26. Dallas Mavericks: Christian Braun (Guard | Kansas)
27. Miami Heat: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)
28. Golden State Warriors: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)
Beauchamp was often overshadowed by the other quality young prospects on the Ignite roster last season. However, he proved to be an effective wing that fits the modern NBA mold. In Oklahoma City where perimeter talent is needed, he’d have a chance to compete for minutes immediately at the NBA level.
