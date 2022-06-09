NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take G League Prospect

Oklahoma City will select with the final pick of the first round.

With the final pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the clock. Assuming they make no moves between now and then, this will be their third selection of the night.

There’s certainly a variety of directions they could go with this pick, or ultimately use it in a package to move up in the draft.

If they do stay put at No. 30 overall, there’s a good chance a quality prospect will fall to them. It’s not uncommon for a consensus top 20 talent to fall to the last pick in the round.

Raphielle Johnson of Yahoo Sports released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top upcoming rookies could land. That mock has the Thunder taking a G League prospect who could have untapped potential.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK 16. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports 17. Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports 18. Chicago Bulls: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Benny Sieu / USA TODAY Sports 19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 20. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports 21. Denver Nuggets: Jalen Williams (Guard | Santa Clara) James Snook / USA Today 22. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 23. Philadelphia 76ers: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State) Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK 24. Milwaukee Bucks: Dalen Terry (Guard | Arizona) Orlando Ramirez / USA TODAY Sports 25. San Antonio Spurs: Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan) Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports 26. Dallas Mavericks: Christian Braun (Guard | Kansas) Evert Nelson / The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 27. Miami Heat: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 28. Golden State Warriors: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke) Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK 29. Memphis Grizzlies: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports 30. Oklahoma City Thunder: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite) Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports

Beauchamp was often overshadowed by the other quality young prospects on the Ignite roster last season. However, he proved to be an effective wing that fits the modern NBA mold. In Oklahoma City where perimeter talent is needed, he’d have a chance to compete for minutes immediately at the NBA level.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.