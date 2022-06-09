Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take G League Prospect

Oklahoma City will select with the final pick of the first round.

With the final pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the clock. Assuming they make no moves between now and then, this will be their third selection of the night.

There’s certainly a variety of directions they could go with this pick, or ultimately use it in a package to move up in the draft.

If they do stay put at No. 30 overall, there’s a good chance a quality prospect will fall to them. It’s not uncommon for a consensus top 20 talent to fall to the last pick in the round.

Raphielle Johnson of Yahoo Sports released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top upcoming rookies could land. That mock has the Thunder taking a G League prospect who could have untapped potential. 

15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji

17. Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Chicago Bulls: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Denver Nuggets: Jalen Williams (Guard | Santa Clara)

Jalen Williams

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

23. Philadelphia 76ers: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

EJ Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Dalen Terry (Guard | Arizona)

Dalen Terry, 2022 NBA Draft

25. San Antonio Spurs: Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)

Caleb Houstan

26. Dallas Mavericks: Christian Braun (Guard | Kansas)

Christian Braun, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Miami Heat: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Golden State Warriors: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Max Christie, Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

Beauchamp was often overshadowed by the other quality young prospects on the Ignite roster last season. However, he proved to be an effective wing that fits the modern NBA mold. In Oklahoma City where perimeter talent is needed, he’d have a chance to compete for minutes immediately at the NBA level.

