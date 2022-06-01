Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take High Upside Swing in Second Round

In this mock draft, Oklahoma City takes a big swing on a lengthy, hyper-athletic guard prospect.

With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.

By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Oklahoma City takes a lengthy, hyper-athletic guard prospect:

31. Pacers: Andrew Nembhard | Gonzaga | PG | Age: 22.3

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

32. Magic: Jake LaRavia | Wake Forest | PF | Age: 20.5

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

33. Raptors: Peyton Watson | UCLA | SF/PF | Age: 19.7

Peyton Watson, 2022 NBA Draft

34. Thunder: Kendall Brown | Baylor | SF | Age: 19.0

Kendall Brown, Baylor

35. Magic: Bryce McGowens | Nebraska | SF | Age: 19.5

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

36. Trail Blazers: Patrick Baldwin Jr. | Milwaukee | SF/PF | Age: 19.5

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

37. Kings: Wendell Moore Jr. | Duke | SF | Age: 20.6

Wendell Moore Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

38. Spurs: Khalifa Diop | Gran Canaria | C | Age: 20.3

NBA Draft Lottery

39. Cavaliers: Hugo Besson | NZ Breakers | PG/SG | Age: 21.0

Zion Williamson, NBA Draft Lottery

40. Timberwolves: Ismael Kamagate | Paris | C | Age: 21.3

NBA Draft

41. Pelicans: Leonard Miller | Fort Erie International Academy | SF/PF | Age: 18.5

Leonard Miller

42. Knicks: Christian Koloko | Arizona | C | Age: 21.9

Christian Koloko

43. Clippers: Ryan Rollins | Toledo | SG | Age: 19.9

Ryan Rollins, Toledo

44. Hawks: Justin Lewis | Marquette | SF/PF | Age: 20.1

Justin Lewis, 2022 NBA Draft

45. Hornets: Max Christie | Michigan State | SG | Age: 19.2

Max Christie, Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

46. Pistons: Jaylin Williams | Arkansas | C | Age: 19.9

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

47. Grizzlies: David Roddy | Colorado St | PF | Age: 21.1

David Roddy, Colorado State

48. Timberwolves: JD Davison | Alabama | PG | Age: 19.6

JD Davison, 2022 NBA Draft

49. Kings: Josh Minott | Memphis | PF | Age: 19.5

Josh Minott, 2022 NBA Draft

50. Timberwolves: Jean Montero | Overtime Elite | PG/SG | Age: 18.9

Overtime Elite

51. Warriors: Dominick Barlow | Overtime Elite | PF/C | Age: 19.0

NBA Draft

52. Pelicans: Michael Foster | G League Ignite | PF | Age: 19.3

Michael Foster Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

53. Celtics: Gabriele Procida | Fortitudo Bologna | SG | Age: 19.9

NBA Draft Lottery

54. Wizards: Trevion Williams | Purdue | C | Age: 21.6

Trevion Williams, Purdue

55. Warriors: Dereon Seabron | NC State | SG | Age: 22.0

Dereon Seabron, NC State

56. Cavaliers: Yannick Nzosa | Unicaja Malaga | C | Age: 18.5

NBA Draft

57. Trail Blazers: Ron Harper Jr. | Rutgers | SF/PF | Age: 22.1

Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft

58. Pacers: Matteo Spagnolo | Cremona | PG | Age: 19.3

USATSI_18290358
