NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take High Upside Swing in Second Round
In this mock draft, Oklahoma City takes a big swing on a lengthy, hyper-athletic guard prospect.
With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.
By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Oklahoma City takes a lengthy, hyper-athletic guard prospect:
31. Pacers: Andrew Nembhard | Gonzaga | PG | Age: 22.3
32. Magic: Jake LaRavia | Wake Forest | PF | Age: 20.5
33. Raptors: Peyton Watson | UCLA | SF/PF | Age: 19.7
34. Thunder: Kendall Brown | Baylor | SF | Age: 19.0
35. Magic: Bryce McGowens | Nebraska | SF | Age: 19.5
36. Trail Blazers: Patrick Baldwin Jr. | Milwaukee | SF/PF | Age: 19.5
37. Kings: Wendell Moore Jr. | Duke | SF | Age: 20.6
38. Spurs: Khalifa Diop | Gran Canaria | C | Age: 20.3
39. Cavaliers: Hugo Besson | NZ Breakers | PG/SG | Age: 21.0
40. Timberwolves: Ismael Kamagate | Paris | C | Age: 21.3
41. Pelicans: Leonard Miller | Fort Erie International Academy | SF/PF | Age: 18.5
42. Knicks: Christian Koloko | Arizona | C | Age: 21.9
43. Clippers: Ryan Rollins | Toledo | SG | Age: 19.9
44. Hawks: Justin Lewis | Marquette | SF/PF | Age: 20.1
45. Hornets: Max Christie | Michigan State | SG | Age: 19.2
46. Pistons: Jaylin Williams | Arkansas | C | Age: 19.9
47. Grizzlies: David Roddy | Colorado St | PF | Age: 21.1
48. Timberwolves: JD Davison | Alabama | PG | Age: 19.6
49. Kings: Josh Minott | Memphis | PF | Age: 19.5
50. Timberwolves: Jean Montero | Overtime Elite | PG/SG | Age: 18.9
51. Warriors: Dominick Barlow | Overtime Elite | PF/C | Age: 19.0
52. Pelicans: Michael Foster | G League Ignite | PF | Age: 19.3
53. Celtics: Gabriele Procida | Fortitudo Bologna | SG | Age: 19.9
54. Wizards: Trevion Williams | Purdue | C | Age: 21.6
55. Warriors: Dereon Seabron | NC State | SG | Age: 22.0
56. Cavaliers: Yannick Nzosa | Unicaja Malaga | C | Age: 18.5
57. Trail Blazers: Ron Harper Jr. | Rutgers | SF/PF | Age: 22.1
58. Pacers: Matteo Spagnolo | Cremona | PG | Age: 19.3
