NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Swing on Duke Prospect
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to have three first round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. After selecting No. 2 and No. 12 in the lottery, they’ll round out the first round with pick No. 30.
This was a selection acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Chris Paul trade, and ultimately became the last pick of the first round after the Suns finished the 2021-22 season with the best record in the NBA.
After selecting who could be two franchise cornerstones in the lottery, Oklahoma City could look to add another key first rounder that has a chance to make an impact immediately.
Who makes sense for the Thunder in that range?
Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated released a mock draft for the 2022 class following the lottery, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting a two-way guard with the last pick in the first round.
15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
16. Atlanta Hawks: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
17. Houston Rockets: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)
18. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
20. San Antonio Spurs: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
21. Denver Nuggets: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
22. Memphis Grizzlies: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
23. Brooklyn Nets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
25. San Antonio Spurs: Wendell Moore (Guard | Duke)
26. Dallas Mavericks: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)
27. Miami Heat: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska)
28. Golden State Warriors: Terquavion Smith (Guard | N.C. State)
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Max Christie (Guard | Michigan State)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)
Keels is an intriguing prospect due to his role in college. On a talented Duke team, he didn’t have many opportunities to showcase his skills as a primary option offensively. Could he have untapped potential on that end of the floor?
