NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Swing on Duke Prospect

With their third selection of the first round, the Thunder could land one of the talented Duke prospects.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to have three first round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. After selecting No. 2 and No. 12 in the lottery, they’ll round out the first round with pick No. 30.

This was a selection acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Chris Paul trade, and ultimately became the last pick of the first round after the Suns finished the 2021-22 season with the best record in the NBA.

After selecting who could be two franchise cornerstones in the lottery, Oklahoma City could look to add another key first rounder that has a chance to make an impact immediately.

Who makes sense for the Thunder in that range?

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated released a mock draft for the 2022 class following the lottery, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting a two-way guard with the last pick in the first round.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Atlanta Hawks: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

17. Houston Rockets: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

18. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

EJ Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Denver Nuggets: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

23. Brooklyn Nets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

25. San Antonio Spurs: Wendell Moore (Guard | Duke)

Wendell Moore Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

26. Dallas Mavericks: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Miami Heat: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska)

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Golden State Warriors: Terquavion Smith (Guard | N.C. State)

Terquavion Smith, 2022 NBA Draft

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Max Christie (Guard | Michigan State)

Max Christie, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

Keels is an intriguing prospect due to his role in college. On a talented Duke team, he didn’t have many opportunities to showcase his skills as a primary option offensively. Could he have untapped potential on that end of the floor?

