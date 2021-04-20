NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
NBA Mock Draft: Who could the Thunder take?

With just 14 games left for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, every game will have major implications on their draft lottery odds and who they select in the 2021 NBA Draft
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz are two of the best in the industry when it comes to evaluating talent. Last week they released their latest mock draft, which lays the groundwork for how the 2021 NBA Draft could unfold.

While it's still unclear where Oklahoma City's first round picks will fall, it's still interesting to see where these prospects sit in each tier of the draft. While the guys in the top-five seemed to be locked into that range, there could be quite a bit of variability the remainder of the draft. 

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, the Thunder could end up with two top-five picks, zero top-five picks, or anywhere in-between. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) within ESPN's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

2021 NBA Mock Draft

ESPN

TeamPlayerCollege

1. MIN

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. HOU

Evan Mobley

USC

3. DET

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

4. ORL

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

5. CLE

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. OKC

Keon Johnson

Tennesse

7. WAS

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

8. ORL (via CHI)

Jalen Johnson

Duke

9. SAC

Franz Wagner

Michigan

10. NYK

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

11. TOR

Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky

12. SAS

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

13. NOP

Cameron Thomas

LSU

Tracking OKC's likely draft picks

Currently on an 11-game losing streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 20-38 and have the fifth worst record in the NBA with 14 games remaining. In one of the most talented classes in the past few years, they will have a real chance at selecting at least one player who will be a long-term starter, or perhaps franchise-changing talent.

