NBA Mock Draft: Who could the Thunder take?
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz are two of the best in the industry when it comes to evaluating talent. Last week they released their latest mock draft, which lays the groundwork for how the 2021 NBA Draft could unfold.
While it's still unclear where Oklahoma City's first round picks will fall, it's still interesting to see where these prospects sit in each tier of the draft. While the guys in the top-five seemed to be locked into that range, there could be quite a bit of variability the remainder of the draft.
With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, the Thunder could end up with two top-five picks, zero top-five picks, or anywhere in-between. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) within ESPN's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.
|Team
|Player
|College
1. MIN
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
2. HOU
Evan Mobley
USC
3. DET
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
4. ORL
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
5. CLE
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
6. OKC
Keon Johnson
Tennesse
7. WAS
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
8. ORL (via CHI)
Jalen Johnson
Duke
9. SAC
Franz Wagner
Michigan
10. NYK
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
11. TOR
Isaiah Jackson
Kentucky
12. SAS
Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
13. NOP
Cameron Thomas
LSU
