NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Deal No. 12 to Move Up

Oklahoma City could opt to keep pushing even higher in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With picks locked and the 2022 NBA Draft fast approaching, the phones are likely ringing often for NBA teams league wide.

One in particular is likely the New Orleans Pelicans, who have all but made their eighth overall selection available.

With two lottery picks ranging from two to twelve, Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti is likely chomping at the bit to move up the boards even further.

Here is what a potential deal involving the Thunder’s twelfth overall pick could look like:

Oklahoma City Thunder get: No. 7 overall pick, Larry Nance Jr.

New Orleans Pelicans get: No. 12 overall pick, Kenrich Williams, Derrick Favors

While moving up just four spots for what many Thunder fans sees as a valuable piece may not be enticing, the value in range of No. 8 could simply be too much to pass up.

The Thunder could draft the likes of the mysterious Shaedon Sharpe, potential two-way guard Bennedict Mathurin, or explosive sharpshooting wing AJ Griffin.

All of these and more project to be better longterm.

The Pelicans move back just four spots, and bolster their depth with former starter and major contributor Derrick Favors, and all-out hustle forward Kenrich Williams. On the cusp of being able to make a deep playoff runs, a deeper bench unit with a younger and veteran forward might be an enticing offer for New Orleans.

The 2022 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 23.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.