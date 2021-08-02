Sports Illustrated home
Way Too Early 2022 NBA Mock Draft

Now that the 2021 NBA Draft is over, it's time to start thinking about the top prospects in the 2022 class.
The 2021 NBA Draft took place just four days ago, with 60 players finding their new homes. With that in mind, many teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to be a team in contention for the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to go along with their other two first rounders.

The 2022 class is loaded with talent and could rival the 2021 class in that regard. While the 2022 NBA Draft won't take place for another year, the SI Thunder team put together a way too early mock draft.

This will be a unique draft in which only 59 players are selected, with the Milwaukee Bucks forfeiting their 2022 second-round pick for violating free agency rules.

The projected 2022 draft order is based on 2021-22 Caesars Sportsbook Odds with all ties being broken by 2020-21 NBA standings. 

2022 NBA Mock Draft

SI Thunder

TeamPlayer

1. HOU

Chet Holmgren

2. OKC

Jalen Duren

3. DET

Paolo Banchero

4. ORL

Jaden Hardy

5. CLE

Yannick Nzosa

6. MIN

A.J. Griffin

7. SAC

Jabari Smith

8. SAS

Caleb Houstan

9. CHI

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

10. CHA

Kennedy Chandler

11. WAS

Peyton Watson

12. MEM

Jaden Ivey

13. MEM (via NOP)

Matthew Cleveland

14. TOR

Jean Montero

15. IND

J.D. Davison

16. NYK

Dyson Daniels

17. BOS

Daimion Daniels

18. POR

Ousmane Dieng

19. HOU (via MIA)

Nikola Jovic

20. ATL

Kendall Brown

21. DAK

TyTy Washington

22. DEN

Bennedict Mathurin

23. OKC (via LAC)

Nolan Hickman

24. PHI

Allen Flanigan

25. UTA

Max Christie

26. OKC (via PHX)

Michael Foster

27. GSW

Roko Prkacin

28. MIL

Jabari Walker

29. LAL

Marcus Bagley

30. MIA (via BKN)

Khalifa Diop

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place next year on June 23. The Oklahoma City Thunder will have three first round picks

