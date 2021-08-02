Way Too Early 2022 NBA Mock Draft
The 2021 NBA Draft took place just four days ago, with 60 players finding their new homes. With that in mind, many teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to be a team in contention for the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to go along with their other two first rounders.
The 2022 class is loaded with talent and could rival the 2021 class in that regard. While the 2022 NBA Draft won't take place for another year, the SI Thunder team put together a way too early mock draft.
This will be a unique draft in which only 59 players are selected, with the Milwaukee Bucks forfeiting their 2022 second-round pick for violating free agency rules.
The projected 2022 draft order is based on 2021-22 Caesars Sportsbook Odds with all ties being broken by 2020-21 NBA standings.
|Team
|Player
1. HOU
Chet Holmgren
2. OKC
Jalen Duren
3. DET
Paolo Banchero
4. ORL
Jaden Hardy
5. CLE
Yannick Nzosa
6. MIN
A.J. Griffin
7. SAC
Jabari Smith
8. SAS
Caleb Houstan
9. CHI
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
10. CHA
Kennedy Chandler
11. WAS
Peyton Watson
12. MEM
Jaden Ivey
13. MEM (via NOP)
Matthew Cleveland
14. TOR
Jean Montero
15. IND
J.D. Davison
16. NYK
Dyson Daniels
17. BOS
Daimion Daniels
18. POR
Ousmane Dieng
19. HOU (via MIA)
Nikola Jovic
20. ATL
Kendall Brown
21. DAK
TyTy Washington
22. DEN
Bennedict Mathurin
23. OKC (via LAC)
Nolan Hickman
24. PHI
Allen Flanigan
25. UTA
Max Christie
26. OKC (via PHX)
Michael Foster
27. GSW
Roko Prkacin
28. MIL
Jabari Walker
29. LAL
Marcus Bagley
30. MIA (via BKN)
Khalifa Diop
The 2022 NBA Draft will take place next year on June 23. The Oklahoma City Thunder will have three first round picks