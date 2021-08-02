Way Too Early 2022 NBA Mock Draft

Now that the 2021 NBA Draft is over, it's time to start thinking about the top prospects in the 2022 class.

The 2021 NBA Draft took place just four days ago, with 60 players finding their new homes. With that in mind, many teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to be a team in contention for the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to go along with their other two first rounders.

The 2022 class is loaded with talent and could rival the 2021 class in that regard. While the 2022 NBA Draft won't take place for another year, the SI Thunder team put together a way too early mock draft.

This will be a unique draft in which only 59 players are selected, with the Milwaukee Bucks forfeiting their 2022 second-round pick for violating free agency rules.

The projected 2022 draft order is based on 2021-22 Caesars Sportsbook Odds with all ties being broken by 2020-21 NBA standings.

Team Player 1. HOU Chet Holmgren 2. OKC Jalen Duren 3. DET Paolo Banchero 4. ORL Jaden Hardy 5. CLE Yannick Nzosa 6. MIN A.J. Griffin 7. SAC Jabari Smith 8. SAS Caleb Houstan 9. CHI Patrick Baldwin Jr. 10. CHA Kennedy Chandler 11. WAS Peyton Watson 12. MEM Jaden Ivey 13. MEM (via NOP) Matthew Cleveland 14. TOR Jean Montero 15. IND J.D. Davison 16. NYK Dyson Daniels 17. BOS Daimion Daniels 18. POR Ousmane Dieng 19. HOU (via MIA) Nikola Jovic 20. ATL Kendall Brown 21. DAK TyTy Washington 22. DEN Bennedict Mathurin 23. OKC (via LAC) Nolan Hickman 24. PHI Allen Flanigan 25. UTA Max Christie 26. OKC (via PHX) Michael Foster 27. GSW Roko Prkacin 28. MIL Jabari Walker 29. LAL Marcus Bagley 30. MIA (via BKN) Khalifa Diop

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place next year on June 23. The Oklahoma City Thunder will have three first round picks